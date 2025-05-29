Kazakhstan's Non-Oil Imports From Azerbaijan Surge In 4M2025
Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this figure is 2.1 times, or $18.1 million, higher than in the corresponding months of 2024.
Meanwhile, non-oil exports to Kazakhstan accounted for 3.24 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports during the reporting period, placing Kazakhstan sixth among Azerbaijan's largest non-oil export destinations.
Meanwhile, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan reached $265.7 million in the January-April period, tripling ($178.4 million) compared to the same period in 2024. This accounted for 1.57 percent of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover.
Azerbaijan's exports to Kazakhstan amounted to $34.8 million, up 2.1 times, or $17.9 million, year-on-year, while imports from Kazakhstan rose to $230.9 million, a 3.3-fold, or $160.6 million, increase.
