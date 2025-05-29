Kazakhstan's Non-Oil Imports From Azerbaijan Surge In 4M2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan imported $34.6 million worth of non-oil products from Azerbaijan from January through April 2025, which is more than twice compared of the same period last year.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this figure is 2.1 times, or $18.1 million, higher than in the corresponding months of 2024.

Meanwhile, non-oil exports to Kazakhstan accounted for 3.24 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports during the reporting period, placing Kazakhstan sixth among Azerbaijan's largest non-oil export destinations.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan reached $265.7 million in the January-April period, tripling ($178.4 million) compared to the same period in 2024. This accounted for 1.57 percent of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover.

Azerbaijan's exports to Kazakhstan amounted to $34.8 million, up 2.1 times, or $17.9 million, year-on-year, while imports from Kazakhstan rose to $230.9 million, a 3.3-fold, or $160.6 million, increase.

Overall, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover with all countries during the same period was $16.9 billion, a 24.1 percent, or $3.3 billion, increase compared to last year. Export volumes reached $8.7 billion, while imports reached $8.133 billion. These figures represent increases of $616.1 million (7.5 percent) in exports and $2.7 billion (48.8 percent) in imports compared to the first four months of 2024. Consequently, Azerbaijan recorded a positive trade balance of $651.7 million, though this surplus is $2.1 billion, or 4.15 times, lower than in 2024.