Why Don't You Ask How Many Pak Jets Has India Taken Out: BJP's Malviya Slams CM Reddy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) A day after Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi explain to 140 crore Indians how many Rafale aircraft were shot down by the Pakistani Army during the recent conflict between the two nations, BJP leader Amit Malviya on Friday slammed the Congress party for raising the question at a time when the country should stand united and not asking how many Pakistani jets had the Indian armed forces taken out during 'Operation Sindoor'.

In a post on his X handle on Friday, Malviya, who is Incharge of BJP's National Information & Technology Department stated,“After Rahul Gandhi, now Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy asks - 'How many Rafale jets did Pakistan shoot down?' It is honestly astonishing how out of depth these leaders are when it comes to matters of national security.

“If Pakistan had actually shot down a Rafale, there would be clear evidence - satellite imagery, wreckage, international confirmation - just like we have proof of the damage we inflicted on their airbases and terror camps.

“But instead of standing with our armed forces, Congress leaders seem to be sourcing their 'intel' from WhatsApp forwards, social media speculation, or worse - their imagination.

“They sound more like Pakistan's PR team than India's Opposition. And while they question our military's success, not one of them has asked - how many Pakistani jets have we taken out, including those parked at their bases during operations?

“That silence is telling. It is almost like the questions Pakistan would love to ask are now being asked - conveniently - by the Congress party. Whether by ignorance or design, they're playing right into enemy hands. And they're doing a splendid job at it.”

Malviya's comments came after CM Reddy on Thursday launched a scathing attack on PM Modi while addressing the 'Jai Hind' rally in Nizampet in which he not only questioned how many Rafale jets were shot down by the Pakistani Army, but also asked why, the PM, who had called for an all-party meeting before launching an attack against the terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), did not do so before calling off 'Operation Sindoor'.

CM Reddy also stated at the rally that PM Modi failed to separate Balochistan from Pakistan and take control over PoK, despite the wishes of 140 crore Indians.

Dwelling on the issue of Rafales he said,“The soldiers of this (Secunderabad) Cantonment participated in the war. The war planes being manufactured in Telangana upheld respect for our country. Rafale aircraft brought by Narendra Modi were shot down by Pakistan. There is no discussion on how many Rafales were shot down."

"Narendra Modi should answer how many Rafael aircraft were shot down by Pakistan during the recent war. You give us the account,” he asked the PM.