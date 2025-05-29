UAE: Accidents During Daily Job Commute Classified As Work-Related Injuries For Some Employees
Accidents that occur during daily commute to and from work are considered work-related injuries, according to General Pension and Social Security Authority.
This means, insured Emiratis and/or their beneficiaries can get compensation from the GPSSA if proven they have suffered from a work-related injury while commuting to and from work or if proven to be exposed to a work-related injury, it was announced on Tuesday.
A compensation of Dh75,000 is distributed to the insured's beneficiaries as per the Sharia Islamic law if the insured's death has been proven to lead to total disability due to a work-related matter.
If the injury has resulted in a partial disability, the insured is entitled to a compensation equal to the percentage of the disability, multiplied by Dh75,000.
However, if the insured has been proven to inflict injury on his/herself or if the injury was found to be the result of consuming prohibited substances, he/she is denied a compensation.
A compensation is also denied if found that the insured individual has violated security and safety procedures or workplace instructions, as submitted official proof by a competent authority.
