Kevin Spacey Directs First Feature Film In More Than 20 Years
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has directed his first feature film in more than two decades.
Spacey has helmed the supernatural action-thriller in which he features alongside Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV, The Expendables), Tyrese Gibson (the Fast & Furious franchise, Morbius), Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool, Lucifer), Disha Patani (Kalki 2898 AD, Bharat) and Eric Roberts (Runaway Train, The Righteous Gemstones).
The indie film, which has the working title of Holiguards, is planned to be the first in a franchise known as Statiguards vs. Holiguards and also stars Harry Goodwins, Swen Temmel and Sonia Pim Couling, Variety reported.
It also marks the first feature to be produced by Elledgy Media, owned by Portugal-based Ukrainian entrepreneur Elvira Gavrilova Paterson.
Holiguards is set against the backdrop of a near-future world fractured by hidden supernatural forces, where two ancient warrior factions-the Holiguards and the Statiguards-wage a secret war for control of humanity's fate.
Amid this conflict, a young woman discovers that she's the daughter of two rival leaders and could end the conflict.
The film was shot in Mexico last year and is now in post-production.
