Study Reveals Caffeine's Impact On Brain Activity During Sleep

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ottawa: A study by researchers at the University of Montreal has revealed that caffeine, found in coffee, tea, chocolate, soft drinks, and energy beverages, can hinder brain recovery and relaxation during sleep, especially among younger individuals.

Published in the journal Communications Biology, the study employed artificial intelligence and electroencephalography (EEG) techniques to monitor nighttime brain activity in 40 healthy adults over two separate nights.

Participants consumed either caffeine capsules three hours and one hour before sleep or placebo capsules at the same times. The findings demonstrated for the first time that caffeine increases the complexity of brain signals and enhances neuronal criticality during sleep, with a more pronounced effect among younger adults.

Lead researcher Dr. Julie Carrier from the University of Montreal explained that neuronal criticality is akin to an orchestra's performance, if too quiet, nothing happens; if too chaotic, noise prevails. However, in a balanced state, performance is both structured and adaptable, allowing the brain to process information efficiently, learn, and make quick decisions.

She further noted that caffeine stimulates the brain and shifts it into a state of neuronal criticality, making it more alert and responsive. While beneficial for daytime focus, this state may hinder nighttime rest by preventing the brain from fully relaxing and recovering.

The study found that neuronal criticality effects were significantly stronger among individuals aged 20-27 compared to those aged 41-58, particularly during the sleep stage associated with dreaming.

Researchers emphasized the importance of understanding caffeine's complex impact on brain function across different age groups, especially given its widespread use as a daily solution for combating fatigue worldwide.