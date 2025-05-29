CUHK Faculty Of Law: Pioneering Legal Education With Global Impact And Research Excellence

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 May 2025 – The Chinese University of Hong Kong's Faculty of Law (CUHK LAW ) continues to strengthen its position as a leading international legal education institution, offering innovative programmes and conducting impactful research that shapes the future of legal practice across Asia and beyond.

Distinguished Academic Excellence

Since its establishment in 2004, CUHK LAW has emerged as a truly international faculty, with academic staff from over 20 jurisdictions. The Faculty's research excellence has been consistently recognised, leading Hong Kong's law domain in the UGC's Research Assessment Exercises of 2014 and 2020. Its global standing was further cemented in the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025, achieving the 48th position worldwide.

Innovative Programme Portfolio

The Faculty offers a comprehensive range of postgraduate programmes, including the specialised Master of Laws (LLM) degrees that respond to evolving global legal challenges. The LLM in Energy and Environmental Law (LEL), launched in 2018-2019, stands as Hong Kong's pioneer programme in energy security and sustainability law. The newest addition, the LLM in Legal History (LLH), introduced in 2022-2023, represents as one of the few global programmes dedicated to transnational legal history research.

Research Impact and Global Collaboration

The Faculty's commitment to research excellence is exemplified through its specialised research centres. The Centre for Comparative and Transnational Law (CCTL) supports collaborative research through eight specialised clusters, while the Centre for Legal Innovation and Digital Society (CLINDS) drives innovative research in law and technology.

The Faculty's global reach extends to prestigious partnerships, including dual programmes with The Dickson Poon School of Law, King's College London, offering students the opportunity to earn two degrees from world-class institutions in four years.

Nurturing Global Legal Talent

The Faculty's international outlook is reflected in its diverse student body, representing over 60 countries and regions. It also offers students valuable opportunities and resources to collaborate with scholars across various fields, deepening their understanding and opening new avenues for their work. PhD candidate Tajra Smajic, a Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme (HKPFS) awardee from Bosnia and Herzegovina, expressed her appreciation for her experience at CUHK Faculty of Law:“CUHK's dynamic research environment and HKPFS support have enriched my academic journey immensely. The programme enables global engagement through international conferences and summer schools, fostering valuable professional connections.” Tajra is currently interning at the United Nations Legal Office, Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea (DOALOS), applying her knowledge in real-world contexts.

Tajra's postgraduate student life at CUHK has been remarkable: (left) participating in summer school in Genova, (centre) graduating with a Master of Laws in International Economic Law, and (right) having a summer internship at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea

Faculty experts like Professor Anatole Boute continue to shape global legal discourse. Professor Boute, specialising in energy, environmental, and investment law, received the prestigious Richard Macrory Prize for Best Article 2021 from the Journal of Environmental Law, Oxford University Press. His research has provided national energy authorities evidence-based suggestions which contributed to shape better energy market regulation in Central Asia while improving the cost of clean energy supply.

Professor Anatole Boute's research has greatly contributed to the energy market regulation in Central Asia

Looking ahead, CUHK LAW remains committed to advancing legal education and research while fostering global partnerships that prepare the next generation of legal professionals for an increasingly interconnected world.

For more information about CUHK LAW's postgraduate programmes, visit: .