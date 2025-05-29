Updated: We Are Hearing Discussions Regarding A Theatre For Boquete In Panama

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) An experienced movie theatre group has put together all of the architectural plans and obtained seating for a Movie and Play Theatre that can be built in Boquete as a permanent structure. The seating already purchased is blue in color, not red as shown in the pictures, with 200 seats. The group has a Theatre operating in Changuinola since 2021 or 2022 so this isn't their first rodeo. The films are all current as are seen in Panama City, David, or any major center. They just need the land space in Boquete and the interest from investors and are ready to start building right away if approved by the township of Boquete. Here are some interesting facts: To build a proper movie theatre for shows and plays and special events, the cost is upwards to $200,000, $150,000 minimum. Much of the equipment has already been purchased. There is a very good lady managing the day to day operations in Changuinola who is willing to relocate to get the business up and running. We do need an investment partner to get involved in management and be in total charge of the show for investors. Ticket profit margin in Changuinola is 50%, and with popcorn and other foods, well above 65% profit. For those truly interested, we can discuss all the details before any commitments are made. Write to us at ... and we will get started...

A convention center in Boquete has been talked about for years, so a Movie Theatre could be the perfect start to such a project. NewsroomPanama has agreed to provide help in putting interested parties together to make this project a reality. If you have an interest as a service club, a business, a theatre group, an investor or you have specific skills related to the operation of Movie Theatres, please write to us at ... with the heading 'Theatre' or 'Theater' and state your interest in a small paragraph for consideration. Everyone will receive replies...For those who are already signed up for the Investment Club, you will be receiving details May 31st .A large warehouse such as pictured below, would be perfect, and of course parking. Telly at the News Desk.