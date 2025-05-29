Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EURCAD Wave Analysis 29 May 2025


2025-05-29 11:04:33
(MENAFN- FxPro)

EURCAD: ⬆️ Buy

– EURCAD reversed from the support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 1.5755

EURCAD currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone between the support level 1.5550 and the support trendline of the daily Triangle from March.

The support level 1.5550 was further strengthened by the lower daily Bollinger Band and by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from February.

EURCAD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.5755 (top of the previous impulse wave i).

MENAFN29052025000156011031ID1109614088

