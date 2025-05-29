Ainewsbreaks NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) Climbs Despite Cautious Forecast, Driven By AI Demand And Investor Confidence

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is experiencing a stock surge, rising 5.3% on Thursday, even after issuing a cautious forecast for fiscal 2026. The company reported impressive revenue growth of 126% in fiscal 2024 and 114% in fiscal 2025, underscoring the robust demand for its AI and data center products. Analysts attribute the stock's resilience to Nvidia's pivotal role in the AI sector, with ongoing investments in data centers and AI infrastructure fueling optimism. Despite the tempered outlook, investors remain bullish on Nvidia's long-term growth prospects in the evolving tech landscape.

As of May 29, 2025, Nvidia's stock is trading at $140.04, reflecting an increase of $5.23 (3.88%) from the previous close.

About Nvidia Corp.

Nvidia Corp. is a global leader in graphics processing technology, renowned for its contributions to the gaming, professional visualization, data center, and automotive markets. Founded in 1993, the company has been at the forefront of AI and deep learning advancements, providing cutting-edge solutions that drive innovation across various industries. With a commitment to delivering high-performance computing platforms, Nvidia continues to shape the future of technology.

