Driven Tech Rises To #283 On 2025 CRN® Solution Provider 500 List

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This marks Driven Tech's second consecutive appearance on the list, following its debut at #340 in 2024. The rise underscores the company's rapid growth and continued momentum delivering AI-driven, customer-centric solutions that integrate pervasive security, intelligent applications, and a modern digital foundation.

In addition to this ranking, Driven Tech was also honored on CRN's 2025 Security 100 and Tech Elite 250 lists earlier this year - reinforcing its reputation as a trusted advisor in both advanced cybersecurity and technical excellence.

The CRN Solution Provider 500 is a widely recognized benchmark of the largest IT services firms in North America, representing a combined $548.9 billion in revenue and highlighting top performers shaping the future of the technology channel.

"We're proud to be recognized once again by CRN," said Vinu Thomas, COO of Driven Tech. "Jumping from #340 to #283 in just one year is a testament to our customer obsession, engineering excellence, and relentless focus on delivering AI-driven services. We integrate best-of-breed solutions to help our clients build secure, intelligent, and future-ready technology platforms."

Driven Tech continues to distinguish itself in the industry with market-leading customer satisfaction, achieving an NPS of 91.9 and CSAT of 94.7, underscoring its commitment to innovation, execution, and long-term partnerships.

The Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the technology integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers, and IT consulting firms who bring in the most revenue by leading the way in business and service innovation," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "Recognition is reserved for companies demonstrating an unwavering commitment to business agility and sustained growth through rapidly changing industry needs and technology advancements. Congratulations go to each company for earning a well-deserved spot on the Solution Provider 500."

Details on Driven Tech's CRN Solution Provider 500 ranking can be found by clicking here . A sampling of the full list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Driven Tech

Driven is a leading provider of security-driven IT solutions, dedicated to helping organizations secure, modernize, and connect their applications, data, and users. By combining AI-powered digital foundations with pervasive security, Driven equips businesses with the tools they need to navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape while enabling smarter, more connected operations.

