Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pueble S.A., The Largest Case IH Dealership In Argentina, Opens Its Doors In Tucumán

Pueble S.A., The Largest Case IH Dealership In Argentina, Opens Its Doors In Tucumán


2025-05-29 11:00:46
(MENAFN- 3BL) Pueble S.A., an official Case IH dealership under CNH , celebrated the inauguration of its new headquarters located in Tucumán, Argentina.

This opening represented a great investment, consolidating the trajectory and sustained growth of the company in northern Argentina.

"We chose this location because of its accessibility and direct connection with the agricultural activity of the region. This opening reaffirms our commitment to customers and to Case IH, investing in infrastructure, technology and comfort," said Carlos Puente, president of Pueble S.A.

The new headquarters was designed under the New Gen Partners concept, with a focus on functionality, sustainability and customer experience. The building offers a large exhibition yard, offices, workshop, spare parts area, warehouse and a modern training room.

The construction incorporated sustainable practices, such as a water heating system through solar panels hidden in the roof structure, highlighting CNH's environmental commitment.

MENAFN29052025007202015466ID1109614058

