Pueble S.A., The Largest Case IH Dealership In Argentina, Opens Its Doors In Tucumán

Pueble S.A., The Largest Case IH Dealership In Argentina, Opens Its Doors In Tucumán
This opening represented a great investment, consolidating the trajectory and sustained growth of the company in northern Argentina.
"We chose this location because of its accessibility and direct connection with the agricultural activity of the region. This opening reaffirms our commitment to customers and to Case IH, investing in infrastructure, technology and comfort," said Carlos Puente, president of Pueble S.A.
The new headquarters was designed under the New Gen Partners concept, with a focus on functionality, sustainability and customer experience. The building offers a large exhibition yard, offices, workshop, spare parts area, warehouse and a modern training room.
The construction incorporated sustainable practices, such as a water heating system through solar panels hidden in the roof structure, highlighting CNH's environmental commitment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment