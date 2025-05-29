The Silent Majority? What Business Leaders Are Really Doing To Push Back

MENAFN - 3BL) NORTHAMPTON, Mass., May 29, 2025 /3BL/ -That's the message from Daniella Ballou-Aares, Founder and CEO of the Leadership Now Project. In the latest episode of 3BL's video series,“What the...?” we unpack the uncomfortable truths and unexpected intersections of sustainability, business, and society.

In this latest installment, Ballou-Aares, a seasoned strategist, founder of Dalberg, and former Senior Advisor in the Obama Administration, makes a compelling case for why business leaders need to treat democratic stability as a core risk and responsibility. She warns that growing political instability and anti-business policies aren't just bad for governance-they're bad for business.

“We really think it's important to be prepared for that, be ready to respond and work in kind of your current coalitions and maybe some unlikely coalitions to push back if and when it's needed,” said Ballou-Aares.

She urges corporate leaders not to shy away from their values when under political pressure, highlighting the importance of consistency and depth in a company's commitments.

“I think these were companies that had a deep commitment, like for a very long time, these were not superficial commitments. And I think that's the key, when something has been superficial, then it's the most vulnerable for attack.”

Key Insights from the Episode:



Political Instability Is a Business Risk: Executive actions, such as targeted tariffs and political attacks on ESG and DEI, are disrupting business as usual.

Core Values Provide Stability: Companies with longstanding commitments to inclusion and integrity are more resilient in the face of political backlash. Coalitions Are Critical: Cross-sector and even unlikely partnerships can help companies push back against threats to democratic norms.

