The Podcasting, Seriously Awards Fund Celebrates Awarding 300Th Grant, And Welcomes Sequel As A Fund Partner
LWC Studios' Podcasting, Seriously Awards Fund awarded its 300th grant, and welcomed Sequel as new Fund partner.Post thi
LWC Studios also welcomed Sequel , a Canadian creative agency, as a new The Podcasting, Seriously Awards Fund partner. With Sequel's support, the Fund will continue its commitment to supporting and deepening the talent pool in podcasting, while strengthening pathways for independent and early-career BIPOC, Queer, and Trans producers to submit their work to awards and competitions, and to receive career-expanding training subsidized by the Fund.
Tori Allen, Co-founder of Sequel says, "Throughout my career – from CBC Radio to international reporting to branded storytelling – I've had mentors who made space for my voice as a woman of color and Queer and Trans ally. That support shaped me, and it's a big part of why I wanted to start Sequel – to help new voices break through and thrive, especially in Canada. Partnering with the Podcasting, Seriously Awards Fund is a meaningful way to celebrate Sequel's first year and reflects the podcasting industry we want to help build: inclusive, and full of possibility."
"Sequel is an ideal Fund partner, as it mirrors the values upon which the Fund was built: creativity and inclusion, and lifting as you climb," says Juleyka Lantigua, Founder and CEO of LWC Studios.
The Fund accepts reimbursement applications year-round, and qualifying independent producers must be based in Canada, the United Kingdom, United States, or Australia.
Those interested, can apply here . Support the Fund via Patreon , AIR , and Buy Me a Coffee .
Visit: PodcastingSeriously/Fund
