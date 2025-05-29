Global Flower Industry Blooms In Kunming: The 23Rd KIFE And IFEX To Showcase Innovation And Trade Opportunities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As one of Asia's leading floral industry events, this year's KIFE/IFEX will span 60,000 square meters, with more than 90% of the exhibition space already booked. The expo will feature specialized exhibitions, industry forums, interactive experiences, and live demonstrations, providing a comprehensive platform for showcasing global advancements in floriculture and fostering international trade cooperation.

Key Highlights:



Strategic Location : Situated in Yunnan, China's floral heartland, Kunming serves as a major flower distribution hub in Southwest China.

International Collaboration : With France as the guest country of honor, national pavilions will spotlight floral artistry and local varieties. Featured French exhibitors include Meilland International (roses), Morel (cyclamen), and Georges Delbard (roses and fruit trees). Top Dutch breeders-De Ruiter, Van Den Berg Roses, Schreurs, and Rijkland-will also showcase their latest floral innovations. New Tropical Plant Pavilion : Featuring Thailand delegation, Taiwan delegation, and leading domestic tropical plant brands.

Professional Forums:



New Plant Variety Protection in China (Floriculture) – Exploring strategies for IP protection in flower breeding.

Modernization of Floriculture Infrastructure – Highlighting the latest in agricultural technology.

Digital Empowerment of Horticulture – Examining digital transformation across the industry. E-commerce Marketing for China's Floral Industry – Insights from top platforms and livestreaming influencers.

In 2024, the event drew over 84,000 visits, with on-site transactions exceeding 200 million yuan. More than 92.3% of exhibitors reported high satisfaction with their participation.

"International visitors flocked to this year's exhibition, showcasing Yunnan's floral industry on a global scale. The event highlighted diverse regional blooms and cutting-edge varieties, advancing tech innovation in the field," said Duan Jinhui, exhibitor representative.

"There are many types of products and companies that can cooperate with. Many exhibitors with attractive designs, and this time there are more choices for equipment and technology which is good. We have seen new varieties and already negotiated with several companies to prepare for cooperation," noted Rose Marie Gonzaga, Managing Director of Tri GonzFlower Trading Corp.

Why Attend:



Full Industry Coverage : Engage with over 6,000 distributors for one-stop floral sourcing.

Smart Business Matching : An intelligent system helps efficiently connect enterprises with potential partners.

Field Visits : Professional and diplomatic groups will tour Yunnan's flower production zones, witnessing the full cultivation-to-packaging process.

New Varieties on Display : Discover Yunnan's proprietary flower breeds leading industry trends. Cultural Events : Enjoy live floral art performances and exclusive Kunming-themed floral souvenirs.

With a strategic vision to become Asia's leading flower trade hub, KIFE and IFEX aim to foster collaborative growth through innovation and global partnerships.

For more information, please visit:

Register here:

Photo -