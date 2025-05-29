Karnataka Weather, May 30: Cloudy Skies, Rain, And Humidity Persist

Karnataka Weather, May 30: Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubli-Dharwad, and Mangaluru will experience rainfall and humidity. Carry umbrellas and avoid going out during heavy downpours.

Karnataka Weather, May 30: Residents across Karnataka can expect clouds, rain, and thunderstorms on Friday. It is advisable to carry umbrellas for safety. Refrain from heading outside during heavy rain. Let's look at the forecast below.

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 27°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 27°C

Mostly cloudy skies with the possibility of a thunderstorm during the day. Temperatures are expected to peak at 27°C.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 26°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 29°C

Mysuru will also remain under a cloudy spell, with thunderstorms likely developing in the afternoon. High humidity will make the day feel warmer.

Hubli-Dharwad

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 31°C

A breezy morning with mostly cloudy skies. Rain possible in the afternoon. The day's high will be around 28°C.

Mangaluru

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 32°C

Mangaluru will see the heaviest rainfall across the state, with persistent and at times heavy showers throughout the day.