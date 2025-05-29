Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Karnataka Weather, May 30: Cloudy Skies, Rain, And Humidity Persist

Karnataka Weather, May 30: Cloudy Skies, Rain, And Humidity Persist


2025-05-29 10:09:39
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Karnataka Weather, May 30: Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubli-Dharwad, and Mangaluru will experience rainfall and humidity. Carry umbrellas and avoid going out during heavy downpours.</p><img><p><strong>Karnataka Weather, May 30</strong>: Residents across Karnataka can expect clouds, rain, and thunderstorms on Friday. It is advisable to carry umbrellas for safety. Refrain from heading outside during heavy rain. Let's look at the forecast below.</p><img><p><strong>Bengaluru </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 27°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 21°C </p><p>Real Feel: 27°C </p><p>Mostly cloudy skies with the possibility of a thunderstorm during the day. Temperatures are expected to peak at 27°C.</p><p><strong>Mysuru </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 26°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 21°C </p><p>Real Feel: 29°C </p><p>Mysuru will also remain under a cloudy spell, with thunderstorms likely developing in the afternoon. High humidity will make the day feel warmer.</p><img><p><strong>Hubli-Dharwad </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 28°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 23°C </p><p>Real Feel: 31°C </p><p>A breezy morning with mostly cloudy skies. Rain possible in the afternoon. The day's high will be around 28°C.</p><p><strong>Mangaluru </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 28°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 24°C </p><p>Real Feel: 32°C </p><p>Mangaluru will see the heaviest rainfall across the state, with persistent and at times heavy showers throughout the day.</p>

MENAFN29052025007385015968ID1109614048

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search