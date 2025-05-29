Donald Trump Says US Court Ruling On Tariffs Was Wrong, Political Hopes Supreme Court Reverses 'Horrible' Decision

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the US Court of International Trade's order to block import tariffs was "so wrong" and "so political." In a long post on TRUTH social media, Trump said, "Hopefully, the Supreme Court will reverse this horrible, Country threatening decision, QUICKLY and DECISIVELY."

What's the matter?

The US Presiden 's statement came as a federal appeals court temporarily reinstated the most sweeping of Trump's tariffs on Thursday.

The fresh ruling by the appeals court's came a day after a US trade court ruled that Trump had exceeded his authority in imposing the duties and ordered an immediate block on them.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington said it was pausing the lower court's ruling to consider the government's appeal, and ordered the plaintiffs in the cases to respond by June 5 and the administration by June 9.

'Horrific decision'

Reacting to this, Trump said in the social media post,“The US Court of International Trade incredibly ruled against the United States of America on desperately needed Tariffs but, fortunately, the full 11 Judge Panel on the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Court has just stayed the order by the Manhattan-based Court of International Trade.”

Trump slammed the judges who had blocked the tariffs in the first place saying, "Where do these initial three Judges come from? How is it possible for them to have potentially done such damage to the United States of America? Is it purely a hatred of“TRUMP?” What other reason could it be?"

"I am so disappointed in The Federalist Society because of the bad advice they gave me on numerous Judicial Nominations. This is something that cannot be forgotten! With all of that being said, I am very proud of many of our picks, but very disappointed in others. They always must do what's right for the Country!," Trump said.

He said,“The horrific decision stated that I would have to get the approval of Congress for these Tariffs. In other words, hundreds of politicians would sit around DC for weeks, and even months, trying to come to a conclusion as to what to charge other Countries that are treating us unfairly. If allowed to stand, this would completely destroy Presidential Power - The Presidency would never be the same! This decision is being hailed all over the World by every Country, other than the United States of America.”

Trump contended that "radical Left Judges, together with some very bad people, are destroying America."

"Under this decision, Trillions of Dollars would be lost by our Country, money that will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. It would be the harshest financial ruling ever leveled on us as a Sovereign Nation. The President of the United States must be allowed to protect America against those that, are doing it Economic and Financial harm. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," Trump said.

Hailing his decision on global tariffs , Trump said, "...it is only because of my successful use of Tariffs that many Trillions of Dollars have already begun pouring into the USA from other countries, money that, without these Tariffs, we would not be able to get."

"It is the difference between having a rich, prosperous, and successful United States of America, and quite the opposite," he said.