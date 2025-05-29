Uzbekistan Transforms Railway System, Achieves Double Cargo Efficiency

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Following the decree issued on October 10, 2023, Uzbekistan's railway system has undergone significant reforms, transforming previous losses into a remarkable ($4 million), profit last year, Trend reports.

The changes have also led to a doubling of cargo transportation efficiency, and there are ambitious plans for further infrastructure improvements and revenue growth.

One key opportunity lies in expanding the transport of transit cargo, which remains underutilized. By increasing transit cargo volume by 40 percent, Uzbekistan's railway sector could potentially double its revenues in the coming years.

New infrastructure projects are also underway, including the development of the Samarkand-Urgut railway line. Currently, 7 kilometers of track have been laid, with a total length of 54 kilometers planned. This project will also feature two new railway stations and two freight terminals within the Urgut economic zone, enhancing connectivity and trade.

In a notable development, freight trains on the China-Türkiye route have been launched for the first time, marking a significant milestone in international logistics. The arrival of new trains and the increasing frequency of trips each year underscore the growing demand for efficient rail transportation. In response, there is an emphasis on the need to gradually expand railway infrastructure capacity to keep pace with this rising demand.