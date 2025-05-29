Miningcoop Launches One Of The Top And Most Profitable Bitcoin & Dogecoin Cloud Mining Services With Instant Setup And Daily Earnings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Looking to earn crypto fast? Miningcoop offers one of the top and most profitable cloud mining services for Bitcoin and Dogecoin. Start earning daily rewards instantly - no experience or equipment required. London, UK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest April 2025 report by Statista, global Bitcoin mining revenue is expected to surpass $50 billion this year, setting a new all-time high. Rising energy costs, expensive mining hardware, and tighter regulations have driven investors to seek more flexible cryptocurrency mining alternatives. As a result, demand for secure, hardware-free cloud mining solutions has surged globally.

As one of the most talked-about platforms of 2025, Miningcoop has officially launched its high-performance Bitcoin and Dogecoin cloud mining services, offering instant activation and daily earnings . This next-generation passive crypto income solution allows users to start mining without any hardware or technical background.

Miningcoop: A Compliant and Trusted Crypto Mining Platform Built for Global Users

Miningcoop is committed to empowering both beginners and experienced investors with simple and transparent access to profitable mining contracts. With just a few clicks, users can activate a plan and begin earning consistent daily returns, making it one of the rare "mine-now-earn-now" models in the current market.

Key Features That Set Miningcoop Apart

Miningcoop is built on a“zero barrier, high return” framework, providing users with a truly hands-free crypto earning experience. Key highlights include:



· Instant Mining Activation – Start earning just minutes after registration

· Automatic Daily Payouts – Earnings are settled and credited every 24 hours

· No Equipment, No Expertise Required – 100% cloud-based with zero configuration

· Real-Time Dashboard – Track mining progress and income with full transparency

· Supports Bitcoin & Dogecoin – Choose your preferred payout coin · $100 Signup Bonus – New users receive free mining credits with no deposit needed

Visit Miningcoop.com now and claim your $100 free cloud mining bonus

High-Yield Short-Term Mining Plans for 2025

Miningcoop offers a range of short-term, high-return mining contracts from 1 to 7 days, making it easy for users with different budgets to get started. Popular contract examples include:



Mining Machine Contract Value ($) Daily Rate (%) Daily Profit ($) Duration (Days) Total Profit ($) Jasminer X16-Q 100 1.35% 1.35 1 1.35 iPollo V1 Ultra 200 4.00% 8.00 1 8.00 Goldshell Mini-DOGE III 500 3.20% 16.00 2 32.00 Antminer S21 XP+ Hyd 30,000 6.80% 2040.00 3 6120.00 Antminer S21e XP Hyd 3U 55,000 8.00% 4400.00 2 8800.00



All contracts automatically return both principal and earnings upon completion with no hidden fees .

Get Started in Minutes – Start Mining Bitcoin or Dogecoin Instantly

Miningcoop is designed to be beginner-friendly and accessible to users at all levels. Even those with zero crypto knowledge can begin earning passive income in just a few simple steps:





1. Visit the official website:

2. Sign up and verify your email

3. Claim your $100 in free mining credits - no deposit required

4. Browse available contracts and choose one that suits your goals 5. Launch cloud mining with a single click and monitor your earnings in real time



No identity verification, no hardware investment, and no blockchain knowledge needed - just fast and secure daily earnings.

Why Miningcoop Is a Trusted Global Cloud Mining Platform

While many cloud mining services suffer from technical instability and vague payout policies, Miningcoop stands out with its secure infrastructure, full transparency, and user-first design. Advanced encryption safeguards user accounts, while all mining activities, hashrate allocations, and income records are publicly verifiable.

Miningcoop is not only a high-yield Bitcoin and Dogecoin cloud mining platform - it's also one of the most trusted crypto passive income solutions of 2025 . Whether you're a first-time investor or a seasoned crypto miner, Miningcoop offers a reliable and profitable way to earn daily income effortlessly.

"Trust and consistency are the foundation of everything we do," said COO Zhao. "Miningcoop is committed to being the safest and most accessible gateway to the crypto economy for users around the world."

Conclusion: The Most Profitable Bitcoin & Dogecoin Cloud Mining Option of 2025

In today's fast-moving crypto market, Miningcoop has emerged as a top choice for Bitcoin and Dogecoin cloud mining - thanks to its outstanding performance, instant setup, daily payouts, and flexible contract terms. With no hardware required and no technical skills needed, anyone can start earning crypto income within minutes.

If you're looking for a low-risk, high-reward cloud mining opportunity, Miningcoop is the ultimate solution.

Visit today to claim your $100 free credits and start earning passive crypto income now.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.



CONTACT: info at