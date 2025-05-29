403
Medhavi Skills University Signs Mou With All India Rail Safety Council To Launch Global Centre Of Excellence In Rail Safety
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, May 29, 2025: In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at transforming railway safety and skill-based education in India, Medhavi Skills University (MSU) and the All India Rail Safety Council (AIRSC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a 24x7 Global Center of Excellence in Rail Safety, Technology, and Management. This partnership marks a big leap forward in training a new group of world-class experts ready to tackle the changing needs of the railway industry.
The strategic partnership between MSU and AIRSC combines MSU's expertise in job-ready education with AIRSC's strong focus on enhancing rail safety. The collaboration aims to work together to create and offer UG, PG degree programs for college students and graduates that are aligned with the industry needs. MSU and AIRSC will together curate curriculum to develop special training courses and start new research projects. These programs will be part of the AIRSC Academy of Safety and Disaster Management, which is the learning branch of the All India Rail Safety Council. India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 serves as a blueprint for this partnership, which aims to make education more flexible, groundbreaking, and relevant in real time.
The programs will reach students through a three-pronged approach: Online, Blended, and Manual (traditional classroom). This setup ensures that learners across the country can access, adapt to, and build strong practical foundations. To help deliver content, track progress, and engage with specific industries, the partnership will also set up a digital learning portal. As part of this effort, MSU will provide AIRSC-approved courses at its campuses, partner institutions, and authorized centers across the country to boost India's rail safety and operations.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kuldip Sarma, Co-Founder and Pro-Chancellor of MSU said, "This partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to developing skill-based learning via innovation and industry collaboration. We're launching a 24x7 Global Center of Excellence in Rail Safety Education by combining MSU's workforce development vision and AIRSC's rail safety expertise, offering flexible, job ready programs, structured internships, and dedicated placements to bridge training with global employment opportunities in the rail sector."
Dr. R. Padmanabhan, Chairman of the AIRSC, is leading the partnership with a clear vision pushing for better rail safety and modern infrastructure in India. Dr. R. Padmanabhan, said, "Our partnership with Medhavi Skills University is a big step forward in our goal to improve safety in Indian Railways and prepare it for the future. By bringing academic knowledge into safety measures and planning rail infrastructure, we want to create a new group of railway experts who are skilled on a global level and focused on safety."
As per a June 2023 PTI news report, over 2.74 lakh posts in the Railways remain vacant, more than 1.7 lakh of them in the vital safety category, highlighting the urgent need for robust skill development initiatives to bridge the talent gap and strengthen the safety and efficiency of India's railway network. This agreement not only seeks to raise safety standards but also lays the foundation for a transformative partnership, integrating multidisciplinary education and research in railway technology and management.
About Medhavi Skills University:
Medhavi Skills University (MSU), established under the Medhavi Skills University, Sikkim Act, 2021, is a UGC-recognized State University and a member of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). With two state-of-the-art campuses in Sikkim, MSU leads the integration of industry-relevant skills with higher education, aligning closely with the NEP 2020 vision. Offering a curriculum where 60–70% is skills-focused, MSU partners with over 300 organizations across sectors such as healthcare, technology, hospitality, fashion, mental wellness, and more. Under its WISE initiative, MSU collaborates with 150+ industries to foster real-world learning and socio-economic development. Key partners include IHG, AEQUS, iACE, Orane International, Seven Seas, RIICO, NHQ Studios, and WLRS Ireland, among others. MSU is redefining higher education through its pioneering industry-academia model, empowering learners with work-integrated, future-ready skills.
