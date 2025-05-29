Feature: Sowing Gains: Innovation Drives Egypt's Wheat Surge

MENAFN - Nam News Network) QALYUBIA, Egypt, May 30 (NNN-XINHUA) – Islam Ezz, a farmer in Qalyubia governorate, north of Cairo, has an unprecedented yield in his wheat fields this year.

“Wheat cultivation is beaming this season, thanks to the new seeds we obtained from the research institute affiliated with the Ministry of Agriculture,” Ezz told Xinhua, noting that, the yield per feddan (about 0.42 hectares) this year has reached nearly 14 ardebs (about 2,100 kg), a more than 16-percent increase from last year.

The middle-aged farmer said, they also have periodic visits from agricultural associations, offering advice and free treatments for seedling diseases.

The Egyptian government's investment in agricultural innovation is yielding fruitful harvests.

According to Ramadan Mohamed, another farmer from Manshyat Banha, wheat prices increase during this harvest season, as part of the government's efforts to bolster wheat production.

Farmers are encouraged by the competitive price, which stands at 2,200 Egyptian pounds (about 44 U.S. dollars) per ardeb this year, a significant jump from the 2023 supply price of 1,250 pounds per ardeb, he said.

“This price increase is a clear incentive for farmers to expand their wheat cultivation,” Mohamed explained.

The government's many-sided approach extends beyond seed provision, as farmers also benefit from new pesticides at symbolic prices, and the guarantee of swift payment within hours of delivery to government-owned silos.

The tangible results of these efforts were highlighted by Alaa Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, when he announced earlier this month that, this season's yield is expected to reach 10 million tonnes, a notable increase from the 9.4 million tonnes recorded last year.

In a recent TV interview, the minister attributed this success to the development of wheat seeds resistant to salinity and climate change, which has led to a 7-10 percent increase in productivity per acre (about 0.4 hectares) this year.

The research institute, under the Ministry of Agriculture, has been at the forefront of this innovation, successfully developing over 20 varieties of wheat seeds boasting high yields and climate-tolerant qualities, according to the ministry.

It provides farmers with certified seeds at subsidised prices, and they are distributed strategically, based on the country's variety map, to ensure optimal growth and yield in each region.

Meanwhile, al-Bahi Heikal, former director general at the ministry, attributed this season's strong production to a combination of new seeds, modern irrigation techniques, and sound agricultural guidance.

Stressing the government's dedication to developing highly efficient wheat seeds and varieties, Heikal told Xinhua,“As a strategic crop vital for bread, pasta, and other baked goods, wheat cultivation is a cornerstone of Egypt's food security.”– NNN-XINHUA