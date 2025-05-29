Nourishing Our Roots: A Juneteenth Celebration Of Heritage And Wellness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, IL, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Black Girl Vitamins (BGV), a brand committed to empowering the Black community, today announced its comprehensive "Nourishing Our Roots" campaign in honor of Juneteenth. The theme encourages Black women to reflect on the deep historical roots of their heritage, which face ongoing risks of erasure, and to prioritize the roots of their wellness, essential for maintaining health in a world that often fails to prioritize their needs.

Black Girl Vitamins believes that Juneteenth, celebrating the end of slavery in the United States, has evolved beyond a mere holiday; it represents a crucial act of cultural preservation. The campaign underscores BGV's unwavering commitment to reminding its audience of the power, heritage, and well-being found inherently within the Black community. The brand will honor the holiday with a special sale, exclusive bonus gifts, a commemorative brand photoshoot, and a nationwide Juneteenth event tour. A portion of all proceeds will directly support BGV's ongoing commitment to empowering aspiring medical students.

Juneteenth Sale and Limited-Edition Gifts

To kick off the celebration, Black Girl Vitamins will host a special Juneteenth sale from June 16 to June 20. The sale will include their famous BGV's Collagen Powder , a kitchen essential, extremely versatile and easy to use. This collagen powder dissolves within seconds and blends seamlessly with any meal, making it an effortless addition to daily nutrition by seamlessly incorporating this collagen into cultural foods, simultaneously enriching the body with added protein.

This supplement is designed to promote joint health, enhance bone strength, improve skin elasticity, and offer numerous other benefits, aligning with the campaign's focus on holistic wellness. As an additional token of appreciation and celebration, BGV will include limited-edition gifts such as commemorative BGV pins, satin bonnets, convenient pill cases, and exclusive Juneteenth postcards in the first 2,000 orders placed during the sale! Customers can apply the discount code NOURISH19 for orders totaling $60 and over.

Commemorative Photoshoot Captures Black Joy

Reinforcing the "Nourishing Our Roots" theme, Black Girl Vitamins will unveil a specially curated 90s cookout-themed brand photoshoot. This visual campaign is designed to be a vibrant representation of Black culture, joy, and community in its rawest and most authentic form. The imagery aims to evoke feelings of nostalgia, warmth, and collective celebration, showcasing the beauty and resilience inherent in Black heritage.

The photoshoot will serve as a powerful visual anchor for the campaign, emphasizing the importance of cultural preservation through shared experiences and unadulterated joy. It will be disseminated across BGV's digital platforms, inspiring and connecting with audiences nationwide.





BGV Juneteenth Event Tour Connects Communities

To engage directly with and uplift local communities across the country, Black Girl Vitamins will embark on a multi-city Juneteenth event tour , sponsoring and/or having a significant presence at various celebrations. This tour underscores BGV's dedication to fostering community connections and extending its message beyond e-commerce.

A major highlight of the tour includes Black Girl Vitamins' sponsorship of Refine Collective's 5th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Market in Chicago. This prominent event is expected to draw over 3,000 attendees, offering a vibrant atmosphere with more than 70 vendors, diverse food options, lively music, and positive vibes, all converging to nourish culture in BGV's home base.

Engaging Audiences at Key Locations

The tour continues with a significant presence at Amazon HQ2's Juneteenth Event on June 19, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia (1400 South Eads Street, 501 15th St.). Black Girl Vitamins will

be one of only a few select brands featured at this large-scale corporate celebration, which anticipates over 3,000 attendees. This engagement provides a unique opportunity for BGV to connect with a diverse professional audience and further its mission of wellness and empowerment.

Beyond these major events, the BGV team plans to make additional stops across the country. These engagements are designed to allow the brand to connect personally with customers, further foster community, and share product samples in some cities. Planned stops include Atlanta, Georgia; Detroit, Michigan; Grand Rapids, Michigan; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Columbus, Ohio, ensuring a wide national reach for their Juneteenth celebration.

Through these multifaceted initiatives – from a special sale focused on nutritional essentials and exclusive gifts to a commemorative photoshoot and a broad national event tour – Black Girl Vitamins is not just honoring Juneteenth. It is actively engaging in cultural preservation and promoting holistic wellness within the Black community, reinforcing its commitment to empowerment and supporting the next generation of medical professionals.

For more details and updates, visit blackgirlvitamins.co or follow them on Instagram . About Black Girl Vitamins

Black Girl Vitamins (BGV) is a Black-owned health and wellness brand dedicated to addressing the unique nutritional needs of Black women. Founded with expert guidance from Dr. Standifer-Barrett, Dr. C Nicole Swiner, and Dr. Chinyere Okpaleke, BGV offers science-backed, high-quality supplements formulated to combat health disparities such as Vitamin D deficiency, anemia, and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). Currently available at and online through their website, BGV empowers Black women to thrive in their wellness journeys. With a commitment to representation and community, BGV partners with Black medical professionals, sponsors initiatives like the $100,000 scholarship fund for Black women pursuing healthcare-related degrees, and collaborates with organizations such as Howard Women's Basketball. Since its founding, BGV has reached over 200,000 women, building a community driven by health, empowerment, and inclusivity. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Heather Holmes ... 1+(828)332-5307