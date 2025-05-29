NOVVI Properties' Brian Flanagan Champions Education For Orphans Through Ironman 70.3 Challenge

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In a powerful show of endurance and empathy, Brian Flanagan, Leasing Director at NOVVI Properties, is set to compete in the IronMan 70.3 in Durban, South Africa this Sunday, turning a grueling athletic pursuit into a mission of hope. His goal: to raise awareness and vital funds for Future for Orphans, a non-profit dedicated to providing education for orphaned children in Afghanistan.

The IronMan 70.3, comprising a 2km swim, 90km cycle, and 21.1km run is no small feat. It marks the culmination of over seven months of dedicated training for Flanagan, who sees the event not only as a test of personal limits but as a chance to make a meaningful difference.

“This Sunday in Durban, I'll be taking on the IronMan 70.3 – a 2km swim, 90km cycle, and a 21.1km run. It's about six hours of intense effort and the culmination of seven months of training,” says Flanagan.“Being able to turn this into a platform to help children in need has been incredibly important to me.”

The initiative supports Future for Orphans, which currently educates over 130 orphaned children in Afghanistan, offering them a chance at a brighter future through learning.

“I grew up in Ireland where education is free and widely accessible,” Flanagan adds.“The opportunity to support children who've been robbed of that basic right is powerful for me – it's a deep motivation.”

Flanagan's endeavor reflects the broader values and culture at NOVVI Properties. With a leadership team that leads by example and a work culture that celebrates generosity and support, his initiative is a testament to the company's belief in community impact.

“At NOVVI Properties, there's a strong culture of wanting to help each other and those in need. This initiative aligns perfectly with that ethos, which is really driven from the top by our owner's example of generosity,” he explains.“Everybody likes to see each other succeed here, both professionally and personally.”

“Hopefully, some of the things we do inspire others, whether it's finding out what they are capable of physically or taking the time to help those in need. If we can lead by example, and others understand what NOVVI is about, then we have done something truly meaningful,”he concluded.

Through this act of endurance, Flanagan hopes to inspire others to discover their own strength, whether by pushing physical boundaries or stepping up for a cause.