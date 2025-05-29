Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-05-29 08:06:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah held an official round of talks with Japanese Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, in Tokyo.
KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait and Japan agreed to upgrade their bilateral relations to a "comprehensive strategic partnership," which reflects the depth of the relationship and opens new horizons for cooperation.
KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait strongly condemned and denounced the terrorist attack that targeted a military site in the Republic of Mali, killing dozens of soldiers.
KUWAIT - The US Embassy in Kuwait affirmed that the US visa policy is not new and explained that security screening procedures for visa applicants to the United States remain part of the established approach to protecting American citizens.
RAMALLAH - At least 67 Palestinians were killed and 184 others injured in a new wave of airstrikes by the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.
GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that Al-Awda Hospital in North Gaza is now out of service after an evacuation order by Israeli occupation forces.
RAMALLAH - The Israeli occupation security cabinet approved a plan to establish 22 new settlements in the West Bank, a proposal submitted by two ministers in the Israeli government.
ISLAMABAD - At least four soldiers of Pakistan army were martyred while 12 terrorists were killed in separate security operations in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and southwestern Balochistan provinces, said military. (end)
