Solis Announces: Diamond Drill Rig Arrives At Chancho Al Palo, Peru
A diamond drill rig has arrived at Chancho al Palo supported by leading local drilling company, AKD International ("AKD"). The Chancho al Palo diamond drill programme comprises approximately 2,500 metres across several priority targets (Figure 2), designed to test multiple anomalies identified during surface mapping, sampling and geophysics1.
Figure 1: Arrival of diamond drill rig to Chancho al Palo, Peru
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Chief Executive Officer, Mitch Thomas, commented:
"The Company is pleased to report that the drill rig has safely arrived at Chancho al Palo. This will be the first time the concession has been drilled, and we're targeting a series of compelling porphyry and IOCG anomalies identified through geochemical and geophysical work.
Importantly, Chancho al Palo is located 10 kilometres from the coast and 25 kilometres from Southern Copper's smelter and refinery complex. Southern Copper is Peru's largest copper producer and holds tenements adjacent to Chancho al Palo, further validating the geological potential of the area.
We expect assay results in July 2025 and look forward to building on this momentum with drilling at Ilo Este, anticipated to commence in June pending final permits. I am travelling to Peru this weekend to oversee commencement of drilling at our Chancho al Palo and Ilo Este projects.
It's an exciting period as we systematically test high-priority targets across our Peruvian portfolio."
1 Refer to ASX:SLM announcement 29 April 2024 "Exploration update for Peru, Borborema, Brazil"
Figure 2: Chancho al Palo drill targets over magnetic susceptibility plot. Targets include IP (1A and 1B) and magnetometry (M1 - M3) anomalies. Initial drill programme of 2,500 metres reflects a portion of the planned drill holes shown. Sequence and number of actual drill holes to be determined subject to programme results (refer to ASX Announcement 29 April 2024).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
This announcement is authorised for release by the Board.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Visby Management Presents Superior Offer To LCL Resources And Encourages Shareholders To Vote Against Tiger Gold Proposal
CommentsNo comment