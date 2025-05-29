Five Terrorists Killed In Military Operations In SW Pakistan

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, May 30 (NNN-APP) – Five terrorists were killed in two separate intelligence-based operations, in Pakistan's south-west Balochistan province, the military said, yesterday.

The operations were conducted in Loralai and Kech districts of the province on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement.

During the operation in Loralai, four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces, the ISPR said. Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the scene.

In a separate operation in Kech district, one more terrorist was neutralised, the statement added.

The ISPR said, the terrorists were affiliated with a banned outfit and had been involved in several terrorist activities, including deadly ambushes on passenger vehicles, along the N-70 highway in the Rarasham area, in Aug, last year and Feb, this year, which claimed the lives of at least 30 civilians.

Sanitisation operations are being carried out, to eliminate the presence of other terrorists in the area.

The military said, the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.– NNN-APP