Five Terrorists Killed In Military Operations In SW Pakistan
The operations were conducted in Loralai and Kech districts of the province on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement.
During the operation in Loralai, four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces, the ISPR said. Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the scene.
In a separate operation in Kech district, one more terrorist was neutralised, the statement added.
The ISPR said, the terrorists were affiliated with a banned outfit and had been involved in several terrorist activities, including deadly ambushes on passenger vehicles, along the N-70 highway in the Rarasham area, in Aug, last year and Feb, this year, which claimed the lives of at least 30 civilians.
Sanitisation operations are being carried out, to eliminate the presence of other terrorists in the area.
The military said, the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.– NNN-APP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment