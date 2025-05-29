Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Not To Allow Disruption To Bilateral Ties With Saudi Arabia: FM


2025-05-29 08:06:05
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, May 30 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, yesterday reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's pivotal position, in Tehran's policy of neighbourliness, pledging to safeguard the“brotherly relations” between the two countries.

Amid reports of an Iranian cleric's detention in Saudi Arabia during Hajj, Araqchi said, he had immediately conferred with Iranian officials in Riyadh and the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organisation, to ensure pilgrims' travel plans remained unaffected.

“We are quite serious about the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Our policy of neighbourliness, which is already in effect, is very important. Saudi Arabia holds a very significant position in this policy,” Araqchi told reporters in Tehran.

He stressed that, Iran would maintain its“brotherly relations” with Saudi Arabia and would not allow any disruptions to affect bilateral ties.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016, in response to attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran. The attacks followed Saudi Arabia's execution of a Shiite cleric.

In Apr, 2023, Iran and Saudi Arabia formally declared the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect.– NNN-IRNA

