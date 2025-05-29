Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Wins Court Appeal On Tariffs


2025-05-29 08:04:23
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 29 (KUNA) -- A US federal appeals court lifted on Thursday the first of two court rulings blocking US President Donald Trump's tariffs imposed early April on most countries around the world, handing him a temporary win after a lower court rejected the administration's legal defense.
US Press The Hill, said that tariffs are still subject to a separate injunction as issued by a federal court in Washington D.C., while the new ruling issued by the US court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit lifted the temporary injunction imposed by the US Court of International Trade in New York on Wednesday.
"The judgment and the permanent injunctions entered by the Court of International Trade in these cases are temporarily stayed until further notice while this court considers the motions papers," the new order reads.
The court also set June 9th as the date for the two disputing parties to submit their arguments, to decide later whether to grant a longer pause.
White House spokesperson Caroline Leavitt commented on the New York court's decision describing it as judicial interference in the president's powers.
Levitt added that America cannot function effectively if sensitive diplomatic or trade negotiations of any president are obstructed by political motivated judges.
In late April, 12 US states filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to protest the new tariffs, arguing that they would raise the cost of living for American citizens. (end)
