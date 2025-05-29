Merit Resource Services Supports Central Washington With Trusted Workplace & Recovery Programs
Merit offers a wide range of essential services, including:
.Substance Use Assessments & Counseling
.DUI Assessments
. Deferred Prosecution Programs
.Therapeutic Courts Provider with Drug and Alcohol Testing
.Employee Assistance Programs (EAP)
.Workplace Training & Education
.Pre-employment & Random Testing Programs
.Substance Use Disorder Intensive Outpatient and Outpatient Treatment
.Alcohol & Drug Information School (ADIS)
.Recovery Navigator Program
.Pretrial Diversion Program
With decades of experience and a compassionate, qualified team, Merit works with employers to meet regulatory requirements, reduce risk, and support employee recovery and wellness.
Merit Resource Services Mission is“To promote recovery for all in need by providing access to quality assessment, education, integrated treatment services and co-occurring services for substance user disorders and behavioral health needs.”
To learn more about services or find a location near you, visit .
###
About Merit Resource Services
Merit Resource Services is a nonprofit provider of drug and alcohol assessments, prevention, and treatment services throughout Central Washington. With multiple locations and a focus on education and recovery, Merit partners with businesses and individuals to build stronger, safer communities.
Loretta Olivares, Operations Manager
Merit Resource Services
+1 509-895-6032
...
