RJ's Tires Announces New Ownership, Continued Commitment To Quality And Service

YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RJ's Tire Pros, a trusted name in tire sales and service in the Yakima Valley, is proud to announce new ownership under Joseph and Christina Masters. The transition marks an exciting new chapter for the local business while preserving the values and customer-first approach that RJ's Tires is known for.Joseph and Christina bring a fresh perspective, deep roots in the Yakima community, and a strong commitment to maintaining the same reliable, honest service that customers have counted on for years.“We're honored to continue the legacy of this trusted business and look forward to serving the Yakima community with the same dedication and care you've come to expect” said Christina Masters.RJ's Tire Pros will continue to offer a full range of tire and mechanic services including new and used tires, brake services, engine repair and more, while also offering Rough Country parts to beef up your ride.Customers can expect a seamless transition, with the same friendly team, same location, and now, an even stronger focus on fast, affordable service.About RJ's Tire ProsRJ's Tire Pros has served Yakima and the surrounding areas with dependable tire services for 20+ years. Known for great prices and honest work, the business remains a local favorite for drivers seeking reliable tire solutions.

