RJ's Tires Announces New Ownership, Continued Commitment To Quality And Service
Joseph and Christina bring a fresh perspective, deep roots in the Yakima community, and a strong commitment to maintaining the same reliable, honest service that customers have counted on for years.
“We're honored to continue the legacy of this trusted business and look forward to serving the Yakima community with the same dedication and care you've come to expect” said Christina Masters.
RJ's Tire Pros will continue to offer a full range of tire and mechanic services including new and used tires, brake services, engine repair and more, while also offering Rough Country parts to beef up your ride.
Customers can expect a seamless transition, with the same friendly team, same location, and now, an even stronger focus on fast, affordable service.
About RJ's Tire Pros
RJ's Tire Pros has served Yakima and the surrounding areas with dependable tire services for 20+ years. Known for great prices and honest work, the business remains a local favorite for drivers seeking reliable tire solutions.
Joseph and Christina Masters, Owners
RJ's Tire Pros
+1 509-453-8170
...
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
