Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City's Rehabilitation Facility Achieves CARF Accreditation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) PureHealth's flagship hospital assessed to be providing exceptional care delivery, in pursuit of optimal patient recovery

Abu Dhabi, UAE,May 2025: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a flagship hospital in the UAE for serious and complex care and a subsidiary of the PureHealth group, has today announced the accreditation of its rehabilitation facility by CARF International, an independent, non-profit accreditor of health and human services.

CARF accreditation is a widely recognised global benchmark for excellence in the health and human sector. Its accreditation of SSMC demonstrates the hospital's commitment to upholding rigorous global standards, with the rehabilitation facility assessed to be providing superior care to maximise patient recuperation.

The rehabilitation facility at SSMC offers a comprehensive suite of both inpatient and outpatient services, strategically designed to restore optimal function and enhance overall well-being for individuals confronting physical impairments or disabilities affecting a wide range of systems, including neurological, musculoskeletal, and neuromuscular. The centre's philosophy transcends conventional treatment paradigms, offering specialised programmes meticulously crafted to address the distinct needs of each patient.

This evaluation further confirms SSMC's adherence to CARF's criteria across critical domains, including the calibre of care provided, stringent patient safety protocols, the provision of highly personalised rehabilitation programmes, and an overall commitment to patient-centred care.

The expertise and collaborative spirit of SSMC's rehabilitation team were also lauded by CARF's assessment. The multidisciplinary team comprising of highly skilled physical medicine doctors, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and speech-language pathologists. Working in seamless coordination to provide comprehensive treatment strategies, SSMC's dedicated team tailors its care to the unique circumstances of each individual. The delivery of over 75,000 inpatient therapy sessions and over 54,000 outpatient visits in 2024 highlights the extensive reach and impact of their services.

Commenting on the accreditation, Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, chief executive officer at SSMC, said:“To be recognised by CARF for our rehabilitation facility is a yet another significant milestone in SSMC's mission and overarching commitment to provide our patients with the very best in world-class healthcare.

“Accreditation by CARF will certainly add to the assurance our patients and their families feel when receiving rehabilitation services at SSMC. Equally, we are immensely proud of our rehabilitation team's achievement and dedication to enhancing the functional abilities and improving the quality of life for those entrusted to our care.”

Terrance Carolan, managing director of medical rehabilitation and aging services at CARF International, added:“The accreditation of SSMC's rehabilitation facility represents their ongoing commitment to providing high-quality inpatient and outpatient medical rehabilitation programmes. This first-time CARF accreditation reflects a commitment to continuous improvement, person-centred care, and enhancing the lives of patients at SSMC.”

This latest accreditation from CARF international, sits alongside other recent accolades received from JCI and the ANCC and further solidifies SSMC's standing as a leading healthcare destination dedicated to clinical excellence, innovation, and the holistic well-being of its patient population.

About Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC)

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is one of the largest tertiary hospitals in the UAE offering the highest standards of medical expertise for the treatment of serious and complex conditions. Established in 2019, SSMC has 660 patient beds, 18 operating theatres, including a hybrid operating room and a 26-bed neonatal intensive care unit. Supported by the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities available, SSMC offers care in 46 specialties, bringing advanced and trusted quality care closer to the UAE and the wider region.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.



