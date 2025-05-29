Surfin' In The USA: Kulani Kinis Rides The Wave With Barrett Distribution Centers To Anchor USA Fulfillment
Founded in 2015, Kulani Kinis quickly emerged as a digitally native, high-growth swimwear label with a cult following across international markets. The brand's decision to partner with Barrett-recognized for its deep expertise in omnichannel fulfillment, automation-driven warehouse solutions, and customer-first culture-underscores the company's commitment to scaling responsibly while preserving brand integrity and service standards. Barrett's ability to offer flexible, tech-enabled logistics tailored to high-SKU, fast-moving consumer goods was a critical factor in Kulani Kinis' selection process.
"Kulani Kinis is one of the most incredible DTC brands around," said Bryan Corbett , VP of Sales & Marketing. "Amazing people, amazing culture, instant world-wide brand recognition with a completely obsessed and loyal customer base – what's not to love? We are very proud to represent their iconic swimwear products and brand image in the United States as they embark on their next stage of growth."
The decision to localize fulfillment within the United States was heavily influenced by mounting regulatory uncertainty surrounding international trade policy-particularly the rollback of Section 321 de minimis exemptions, which previously allowed duty-free entry of low-value goods. As scrutiny over tariff classifications and cross-border eCommerce intensifies, Kulani Kinis recognized the strategic imperative of proximity: bringing inventory stateside not only mitigates customs risk and potential cost volatility, but also places the brand closer to its growing base of American consumers. Partnering with Barrett enables Kulani Kinis to build a more resilient, responsive, and regulation-ready supply chain in an environment where geopolitical and trade dynamics are increasingly fluid.
About Kulani Kinis
Kulani Kinis is an Australian-born swimwear brand founded by beach-loving duo Dani and Alex in 2015. Inspired by their travels to Hawaii and a shared passion for vibrant colors and carefree living, they set out to create bikinis that were both flattering and fun. What began as a modest operation in their Sydney garage has blossomed into a global label, known for its bold prints, cheeky cuts, and inclusive sizing. With a commitment to ethical manufacturing and a deep connection to their community, Kulani Kinis continues to spread sunshine and confidence to women around the world.
About Barrett Distribution Centers
Since 1941, Barrett has provided customized third-party logistics (3PL), direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, managed transportation solutions and retail compliance for clients across all industries, with a focus on apparel & footwear, health & beauty, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and education. Barrett continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, known for superior execution, customer engagement and direct access to senior leadership decision makers. As a member of Inc's fastest growing companies list 15+ times, Barrett is big enough to do the job and still small enough to deeply care about your business.
