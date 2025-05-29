Accuray To Participate In The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025
MADISON, Wis., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY ) announced today its participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025. The management team is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 4th, 2025, at 5:30pm EDT/2:30pm PDT.
A live webcast of the call will also be available from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" accura . A webcast replay can be accessed on the website and will remain available for 90 days.
About Accuray
Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases-while making commonly treatable cases even easier-to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .
Investor Contact
Aman Patel, CFA
Investor Relations, ICR-Westwicke
+1 (443) 450-4191
[email protected]
Media Contact
Beth Kaplan
Public Relations Director, Accuray
[email protected]
