Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Accuray To Participate In The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025


2025-05-29 07:31:37
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MADISON, Wis., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY ) announced today its participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025. The management team is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 4th, 2025, at 5:30pm EDT/2:30pm PDT.

A live webcast of the call will also be available from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" accura . A webcast replay can be accessed on the website and will remain available for 90 days.

About Accuray
Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases-while making commonly treatable cases even easier-to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

Investor Contact
Aman Patel, CFA
Investor Relations, ICR-Westwicke
+1 (443) 450-4191
[email protected]

Media Contact
Beth Kaplan
Public Relations Director, Accuray
[email protected]

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN29052025003732001241ID1109613936

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search