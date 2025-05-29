HONOR Officially Launches HONOR 400 Series In The KSA Market

Experience Cutting-Edge AI Camera, AI Editing Tools & Powerful Performance





Riyadh, KSA -HONOR, a global leading AI device ecosystem company today announced the official availability of the HONOR 400 Series, comprising the HONOR 400 and HONOR 400 Pro, in the Saudi market. Following an overwhelmingly successful pre-order phase, these devices are set to elevate smartphone experiences with cutting-edge AI-powered photography with 200MP AI Camera, the best-in-class AI Creative Editor, robust durability, and a seamless user interface powered by MagicOS 9.0. The HONOR 400 Series has already captured significant attention during its pre-order phase, with demand exceeding expectations due to its blend of advanced technology and stylish design. Both models bring flagship-level AI capabilities to the mid-range market, offering users an unparalleled combination of performance, creativity, and reliability. Revolutionary Photography with 200MP AI Camera: The HONOR 400 and HONOR 400 Pro are equipped with a 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Main Camera, powered by the AI HONOR Image Engine, ensuring exceptional clarity in all lighting conditions. The HONOR 400 Series comes with AI Super Zoom delivers sharp images at up to 50x on the 400 Pro and 30x on the 400, while the AI Portrait Snap keeps moving subjects in focus with natural background blur, perfect for dynamic shots. Advanced AI Editing Tools with AI Creative Editor The HONOR 400 Series introduces a powerful suite of AI editing tools through the AI Creative Editor, transforming photos into stunning creations. The AI Image to Video feature converts static images into dynamic 5-second videos in just a minute, offering new ways to express creativity. AI Erase Passers-by intelligently removes unwanted people from photo backgrounds, while AI Upscale enhances low-resolution images, restoring clarity to old or cropped photos. These tools make photo editing simple and intuitive, empowering users to create professional grade content effortlessly. Unmatched Durability for Everyday Reliability: Built to withstand daily challenges, the HONOR 400 Pro features IP69 & IP68 dust and water resistance, while the HONOR 400 offers IP66 protection. Both models have earned SGS 5-Star Drop Resistance certifications, ensuring durability against accidental drops. Powered by a 6000mAh silicon-carbon battery, the series provides all-day performance, with the HONOR 400 Pro supporting 100W Wired SuperCharge and 50W Wireless SuperCharge, and the HONOR 400 offering up to 80W Wired SuperCharge.. Seamless AI Experience with MagicOS 9.0 Running on MagicOS 9.0, based on Android 15, the HONOR 400 Series offers an intelligent user experience. AI Subtitles offers real-time subtitles for online content, making it perfect for viewing content in different languages. On the other hand, the AI Deepfake Detection feature enhances security by identifying potential deepfakes during video calls, displaying a risk percentage for user confidence. Additionally, for greater convenience, the AI Magic Portal 2.0 streamlines productivity and entertainment by allowing users to simply drag content from one app to another with a single gesture. Effortless Connectivity with HONOR Connect: The HONOR 400 Series ensures smooth data transfer between iOS and Android devices with HONOR Connect, making it easy to switch platforms without losing photos, videos, or files. This feature simplifies the transition for users, ensuring a hassle-free experience. The HONOR 400 Series marks a major step forward in bringing flagship-grade innovation to broader audiences. Whether it's through AI photography, AI-enhanced creativity, rugged durability, or seamless cross-platform experiences, the HONOR 400 and HONOR 400 Pro offer value-driven technology that meets modern users where they are. Price and availability: Showcasing an elegant design inspired by nature, the HONOR 400 is available for purchase in Midnight Black, Meteor Silver and Desert Gold at a price starting from SAR 1499. Upon purchase, users will get free gifts worth SAR 568 including Customized Phone Protective Cover and HONOR Care+ Service including 180 Days Replacement Without Repair, 1 Year Screen insurance, and 1 Year Back Cover insurance & more. The HONOR 400 Pro is available for purchase in two colorways Midnight Black and Lunar Grey at a price of SAR 2699. Upon purchase, users will get free gifts worth SAR 1267 including HONOR Clip Earbuds, Customized Phone Protective Cover and HONOR Care+ Service including 180 Days Replacement Without Repair, 1 Year Screen insurance, and 1 Year Back Cover insurance & more. Users can purchase from HONOR Online Store, HONOR Experience Store, Jarir Bookstore, Extra, STC and other retail stores.