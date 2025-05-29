CO2LIFT® Launches First-Ever, Creator-Focused Ambassador Program To Bring Clinical Skincare Into The Social Spotlight

Inviting skincare enthusiasts and wellness-forward voices to #CARBOXIFY their routine with clean, medical-grade carboxytherapy

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Skincare's best-kept clinical secret is stepping into the influencer spotlight. CO2LIFT, the medical-grade carboxytherapy brand trusted by estheticians and physicians worldwide, is officially opening its doors to a new era of clean clinical beauty by inviting skincare creators, wellness tastemakers, and digital storytellers to apply to its first-ever ambassador program.This marks a pivotal moment in the CO2LIFTjourney. Known for pioneering non-invasive skin regeneration through carboxytherapy, the brand is working to bridge science and social media by offering skincare enthusiasts a chance to become the face of future-forward skin health.“We're looking for creators who genuinely align with our values, who understand that beauty and science not only can coexist, but thrive together,” says Lana Kerr, Founder & CEO of CO2LIFT.“Our ambassadors are an extension of our clinical credibility and clean beauty ethos. This program is about empowering creators to educate, inspire, and CARBOXIFY their community.”#CARBOXIFY: The Skin Reset Your Routine Has Been Waiting ForDebuting with a fresh brand mantra, the“CARBOXIFY Yourself with CO2LIFT” campaign captures the transformative, oxygenating power of carboxytherapy in a single, social-first phrase. Whether used as a tagline or hashtag, #CARBOXIFY signals a new beauty movement that blends efficacy with elevated aesthetics.From TikTok's obsession with skin cycling and skin flooding to Instagram's shift toward“real skin” and post-procedure recovery routines, CO2LIFTsits at the intersection of what's trending and what's truly transformative. The brand's signature carboxy gel delivers clinical-grade results without downtime, making it a favorite among derms, medspas, and glow-getters alike.What Ambassadors Can Expect:Not just another affiliate program. CO2LIFTambassadors will gain premier access to a curated experience designed to grow their voice and visibility within the skincare space:- Exclusive Product Kits featuring CO2LIFT's full carboxytherapy range- First Look Access to new launches and clinical education- Referral Incentives with commission opportunities and performance perks- Content Features & Brand Spotlight Opportunities across CO2LIFT's digital channels- Collaborative Campaign Opportunities with potential for UGC, co-creation, and beyondWhether you're a UGC Creator sharing your protocol, a beauty blogger exploring clinical alternatives, or a wellness advocate skincare enthusiast spotlighting skin longevity, this is your invitation to help define what's next in non-invasive skincare.Ready to #CARBOXIFY?To apply or learn more about the ambassador program, visit:To explore CO2LIFT's full line of clean clinical carboxytherapy treatments, visit:About CO2LIFTCO2LIFTis a clinically trusted, non-invasive carboxytherapy treatment that visibly lifts, hydrates, and revitalizes the skin, without downtime, discomfort, or compromise. Designed to support skin health at every stage, CO2LIFTis used by physicians, estheticians, and skincare experts worldwide. From the iconic Carboxy Gel Treatment to their CO2LIFTV intimate carboxy treatment, the brand continues to innovate at the intersection of beauty and medical-grade results.

