Oil Prices Down 1%


2025-05-29 07:14:08
New York: Oil prices was down more than 1% at settlement today, following reports of lower demand in China and a decision by OPEC+ to increase supply starting July.

Brent crude futures fell 75 cents, or 1.16 percent, to settle at $64.15 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also fell 90 cents, or 1.46 percent, to settle at $60.94 per barrel.

