Iraq, Russia Discuss Counterterrorism Cooperation
Moscow: Iraqi National Security Adviser Qassem Al Araji met on Thursday with Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu, to discuss bilateral cooperation in counterterrorism and intelligence exchange.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 13th International Security Officials Meeting, held in the Russian capital, Moscow.
The discussion also focused on strengthening Iraq-Russia relations across various sectors.
Shoigu highlighted the significance of the upcoming Arab-Russian summit scheduled for October, emphasizing the expected outcomes that could bolster security and stability in the region.
For his part, Al-Araji reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to ongoing collaboration with Russia in all fields, particularly in counterterrorism efforts and intelligence sharing.
-
Israeli Security Cabinet approves 22 new settlements in the Occupied West Bank
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment