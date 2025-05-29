Iraq, Russia Discuss Counterterrorism Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: Iraqi National Security Adviser Qassem Al Araji met on Thursday with Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu, to discuss bilateral cooperation in counterterrorism and intelligence exchange.



The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 13th International Security Officials Meeting, held in the Russian capital, Moscow.



The discussion also focused on strengthening Iraq-Russia relations across various sectors.

Shoigu highlighted the significance of the upcoming Arab-Russian summit scheduled for October, emphasizing the expected outcomes that could bolster security and stability in the region.



For his part, Al-Araji reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to ongoing collaboration with Russia in all fields, particularly in counterterrorism efforts and intelligence sharing.

