Qatar Museums' Special Events For Eid Al Adha, June 2025

Doha: Qatar Museums announced on Thursday a variety of special events for June and Eid Al Adha, including workshops, guided tours, art classes, storytelling sessions, and more.

. National Museum of Qatar

. June 2 to 16 - To celebrate Eid Al Adha, the National Museum of Qatar will host a guided tour celebrating modern and contemporary art from Latin America from June 2 to 16.

As part of the Qatar-Argentina-Chile 2025 Year of Culture, visitors to the Latino Americano exhibition will explore more than 170 artworks highlighting Latin American modern and contemporary art, showcasing the rich cultural narratives of the continent. Prior registration is required.

. June 7 to 21 - Families can participate in a special tour celebrating Eid Al Adha in Qatar, which offers insights into the country's Eid preparations, traditional customs, clothing, jewelry, and festive celebrations.

. June 12 - The museum's library will host a storytelling session titled "Sirenia: A Little Dugong's Tale" in both Arabic and English.

. June 14 - Families can also join the "Family's Exploration Journey" activity.

. Museum of Islamic Art

The Museum of Islamic Art will offer a range of activities, including guided tours, Arabic calligraphy workshops, and a special family day dedicated to exploring Islamic culinary traditions.

. June 14 - Families can participate in "Islamic Culinary Traditions," held at the MIA lounge. Visitors will learn about different foods showcased in the temporary exhibition "A Seat at the Table: Food and Feasting in Islamic World" Exhibition," explore the museum's collection, discover the origins of herbs and fruits, and take part in an interactive beverage-blending activity inspired by the exhibit.

. June 17 - Visitors can join a curator-led tour of the "A Seat at the Table" exhibition, uncovering stories behind rare artifacts, from intricately crafted tableware to beautifully illustrated manuscripts that highlight the role of food in shaping cultural and social connections.

. June 23 - MIA will host a special program titled "Savour the Flavors of Islamic Heritage," featuring an interactive session with Milika Derosche, founder of Mlka Bakery, an expert in traditional baking practices. Participants will discover the historical significance and beneficial properties of these culinary traditions.

. June 24 and 25 - A workshop titled "Geometry for Teens" will explore the origins of geometric patterns in Islamic art and various analysis methods. Participants will receive brief instructions on designing star patterns, creating models, and coloring them using different artistic mediums.

Meanwhile, the museum will also hold a "Still Life Drawing" workshop, providing students with an opportunity to refine their artistic skills by closely observing and recreating a still life composition.

. Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art is hosting various sessions and workshops designed for artists and creatives alike.

. June 4 - participants will engage in the "Action Model Drawing" workshop, where they will learn the importance of keen observation when sketching a model. This observational drawing workshop aims to improve hand-eye coordination skills.

. June 21 - the "Realms of Rhythm" session will immerse visitors in a fusion of sound, movement, and visual art at Mathaf. Here, music transforms into movement and creativity, taking participants on a rhythmic journey inspired by renowned artists and distinctive artistic styles.

. June 25 and 26 - Mathaf will host the "Art Adventure" workshop, where participants will embark on a journey of artistic discovery, drawing inspiration from a variety of artists and museum collections.

. June 28 and 29 - A workshop will allow attendees to experiment with fundamental drawing and coloring techniques, helping them refine their skills in a creative, expressive environment through guided exercises.

. 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum

The 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum has a lineup of engaging activities, inviting visitors on Sundays and Wednesdays starting June 16 to experience the thrill of sports history and architectural marvels in the museum and Khalifa International Stadium.

The guided tour offers insights into the richness of sports history, Olympic memorabilia, and interactive exhibits celebrating athletic excellence. Visitors will also explore the iconic Khalifa International Stadium, renowned for its modern architectural design, in a short visit highlighting key areas showcased by the museum.

. Fire Station

The Fire Station: Artist in Residence program will host a workshop led by resident artist Surabhi Gaikwad on June 2, featuring "Gond Art: A Folk Art from the Heart of India."

Participants will explore vibrant colors, delicate lines, dots, and fluid motifs to create stunning visual compositions. Gond art is a distinct style from central India, steeped in mythical folklore and inspired by the natural world.

On June 14, Qatar Photo Festival "Tasweer" will host a guided tour of two of its current exhibitions at Gallery 3 and Gallery 4 in the Fire Station.

. M7

M7 will welcome visitors to its summer pop-up store, bringing together a diverse array of talented designers and entrepreneurial innovators.

The pop-up shop, "The Circle: Summer Edition," will open on May 31, offering interactive and vibrant experiences for visitors on June 1, 2, and 3.

Additionally, M7 will organize a workshop on hair accessories design on June 21 for children aged 9 to 12 years old, where participants will learn the basics of handcrafted accessories by designing personalized hair clips.

On June 1, the Doha Design Biennial will host an online informational session for the Doha Design Prize, a prestigious biennial initiative recognizing and supporting exceptional design talents from the Middle East and North Africa.

This session will provide insights into the application process, selection criteria, and key details to enhance submission prospects.

As Qatar's leading cultural institution, Qatar Museums remains dedicated to enriching the country's cultural landscape by offering diverse and interactive experiences for citizens, residents, and visitors alike.