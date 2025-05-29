Qatar Hajj Mission Intensifies Inspections Of Pilgrims' Accommodation Facilities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Hajj Mission has continued audit visits to Qatari pilgrims' accommodation facilities as part of preparations for this Hajj season.



A statement from the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs said the inspections aim to ensure the full readiness and the implementation of the highest standards of security, safety, health, and food requirements.



Qatari hajj pilgrims have started flocking to the holy sites in Saudi Arabia since Saturday, Dhu al-Hijjah 4, 1446 AH, corresponding to May 31, 2025.

Head of the Qatar Hajj Mission's Inspection Unit Khaled Waleed Al Hammadi said the tours checked that bedrooms and public facilities such as prayer rooms, dining halls, and reception halls are clean and comply with all conditions and specifications approved by the mission.

He added the inspection tours would continue throughout the Hajj season to ensure a safe spiritual trip for the country's pilgrims.