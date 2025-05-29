New Book“Becoming One With Christ” By David Richards Is Released, An Astonishing Examination Of King David, Profound Revelation, And The Resilience Of Spiritual Strength

“Becoming One with Christ: The Lessons of King David” by David Richards has been released worldwide. This 385-page work combines memoir, scripture, and honest analysis to bring lessons from King David's life into a modern context, underpinning the author's spiritual transformation in a time of crisis.

Through his own lifelong journey toward spiritual depth and strength, Richards shares an unconventional path to embodying the teachings of Christ. With invaluable wisdom drawn from King David's resilience and commitment to faith, the author examines aspects of personal spirituality that go beyond scripture and church attendance to build a personal experience with the divine.

Touching on world history, quantum physics, and timeless teachings around love and devotion, Richards draws readers into uncharted spiritual territory alongside a raw, heartfelt account of his personal test of faith and resulting transformation. A truly eye-opening work that connects the ancient truths of King David to modern challenges of faith and meaning, this amazing book teaches that God is within us all, inspiring hope and strength for spiritual, resilient life.

Becoming One with Christ (ISBN: 9798896371670) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $25.95, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.

From the back cover:

A lifetime journey. A test of faith. A calling to a deeper love. This is more than a book; it's a heartfelt testament to resilience, devotion, and discovering love's true meaning through the eyes of King David.

In Becoming One with Christ, I share my journey - a lifetime of seeking spiritual depth and strength, which was put to the ultimate test during the pandemic. During that turbulent time, I encountered profound revelations through David's trials, triumphs, and unwavering faith. Now I want to share these lessons with you in hopes they will inspire and embolden your own walk of faith.

About the author:

David Richards is an international bestselling author. He spent fifteen years on active duty as a Marine Corps officer before transitioning into Corporate America. He currently works as a high-performance coach. David lives in Morrisville, North Carolina.