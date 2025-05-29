Global Pharmacy Automation Market Revenue To Reach USD 9.48 Billion By 2030 Exclusive Research Report By Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Global Pharmacy Automation Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.

According to Arizton's latest research report, the global pharmacy automation market is growing at a CAGR of 7.44% during 2024-2030.

To Know More, Click:

Report Summary

Market Size (2030): USD 9.48 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 6.16 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 7.44%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Largest Region (2024): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Market Segmentation: Component, Product Type, Facility Type, Distribution Model, End-Users, And Geography

Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, And the Middle East & Africa

Market Overview

The global pharmacy automation market is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the growing need for precision, efficiency, and safety in pharmaceutical dispensing and medication management. Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an ageing population, and mounting pressure on healthcare systems have accelerated the adoption of automation as a strategic solution to optimize workflows and enhance patient outcomes. The market is poised for robust growth, supported by increasing prescription volumes, the shift toward both centralized and decentralized pharmacy models, and the imperative to reduce human error in dispensing.

Technological advancements, particularly in automated dispensing cabinets, robotic prescription systems, packaging and labelling technologies, and tabletop counters, are being propelled by innovations in AI, machine learning, and cloud computing. These tools enable real-time inventory tracking, predictive maintenance, and data-driven decision-making, reshaping pharmacy operations and supply chain dynamics. Looking ahead, the market will continue to advance toward greater interoperability, AI-powered clinical support, and predictive pharmacy management, positioning automation as a cornerstone of value-based care and patient-centric healthcare delivery.

Expansion of Telepharmacy & Remote Patient Management Services

The rapid expansion of telepharmacy and remote patient management (RPM) services is transforming the way healthcare systems approach medication delivery and patient care. Accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, telepharmacy emerged as a vital solution to reduce in-person visits and ensure safe, continuous access to medication. As healthcare IT and telecommunications continue to evolve, telepharmacy is becoming seamlessly integrated into mainstream care models.

The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and electronic health records (EHRs) is further enhancing telepharmacy capabilities. AI-powered tools optimize medication management by analyzing patient data, identifying potential drug interactions, and offering personalized treatment recommendations. EHR integration ensures seamless access to patient information, improving medication safety and workflow efficiency. Remote patient monitoring (RPM) has become a key component of modern healthcare, allowing continuous tracking of patients' health outside traditional clinical settings. The combination of telepharmacy, RPM, and pharmacy automation, such as robotic dispensing units and AI-based inventory systems, is transforming medication management by reducing errors and improving operational efficiency.

Recent Vendor Activities



In 2022, Baxter introduced the ExactaMix Pro, a next-generation automated nutrition compounder certified by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a recognized UL 2900-2-1 cybersecurity standard. This device simplifies common pharmacy tasks, offers stronger data reporting capabilities, and delivers an improved customer experience In June 2022, BD acquired Parata Systems for $1.525 billion. Parata offers a range of pharmacy automation solutions, including high-speed robotic dispensers, workflow solutions, inventory management software, and adherence packaging tools.

Hospital Digitization and EHR Integration Accelerate Market Expansion in Global Pharmacy Automation

Global Pharmacy Automation Market is rapidly expanding as hospitals worldwide accelerate digital transformation through the integration of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and advanced automation technologies. By connecting pharmacy automation directly with EHR platforms, hospitals can automatically process prescriptions, verify patient information, check for drug interactions, and dispense medications with minimal human intervention, reducing errors and speeding up delivery. These technologies, including automated dispensing cabinets and robotic fulfilment units, help address critical challenges like labour shortages, medication safety, and inventory management. While adoption remains strong in developed regions, emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil are also investing heavily in healthcare digitization and EHR infrastructure, driving significant growth opportunities across the global pharmacy automation market.

Global Pharmacy Automation Market: North America Leads with Strong Market Dominance

North America dominates the global pharmacy automation market with the largest share of over 38%. The market in North America is experiencing substantial growth, driven by increasing prescription volumes, rising healthcare demands, a focus on patient safety, and technological advancements. As one of the most mature and technologically advanced healthcare markets in the world, North America, led by the US and Canada, has emerged as a significant hub for pharmacy automation adoption. The region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, widespread digitization, and early adoption of advanced technologies contribute to its leadership in this space.

The US is a hub for one of the most advanced and complex healthcare systems in the world and stands as a leading market for pharmacy automation. As the country deals with increasing prescription volumes, rising healthcare costs, workforce shortages, and the demand for greater accuracy in medication management, pharmacy automation has emerged as a vital solution. The US has one of the highest rates of prescription drug usage globally. According to the CDC, nearly 48% of Americans have used at least one prescription drug in the past 30 days. Automation helps manage this high volume with speed and accuracy. Medication errors are a significant concern in the US healthcare system. Automation minimizes human error through barcode scanning, robotic verification, and real-time tracking, thereby enhancing patient safety.

Looking for More Information? Click:

Vendor Landscape



ARxIUM

Baxter

BD

Capsa Healthcare

Cencora

MCKESSON Omnicell

Other Prominent Vendors



Accu-Chart Plus Health Care Systems

Bluesight

Euclid Medical Products

JFCRx

Deenova S.r.l.

iA

Medical Packaging

Noritsu Pharmacy Automation

Pearson Medical Technologies

RxSafe

ScriptPro

Swisslog Healthcare

Tension Packaging & Automation

TouchPoint Medical Yuyama

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Component



Hardware

Software Services

Product



Automated Medication Dispensing Systems

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)

Automated Packaging and Labelling Systems

Automated Compounding Devices

Tabletop Tablet Counters Others

Facility



Large Scale Pharmacies Small & Medium Sized Pharmacies

Distribution Model



Centralized Systems Decentralized Systems

End-Users



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Long-Term Care Pharmacies Others

Geography

North America



US Canada

Europe



Germany

UK

France

Italy Spain

APAC



China

Japan

India

South Korea Australia

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa



Turkey

Saudi Arabia South Africa

Other Related Reports that Might be of Your Business Requirement

U.S. Pharmacy Benefit Management Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029

Global Precision Medicine Software Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029

What Key Findings Our Research Analysis Reveals?



What are the trends in the global pharmacy automation market?

How big is the global pharmacy automation market?

What is the growth rate of the global pharmacy automation market?

What is pharmacy automation?

What is driving growth in the global pharmacy automation market?

What types of pharmacy automation systems are available?

Which end users benefit most from pharmacy automation in the global market? Which are the biggest global pharmacy automation market companies?

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date

Post-Purchase Benefit



1hr of free analyst discussion 10% off on customization

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.