Global Pharmacy Automation Market Revenue To Reach USD 9.48 Billion By 2030 Exclusive Research Report By Arizton
"Global Pharmacy Automation Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.
According to Arizton's latest research report, the global pharmacy automation market is growing at a CAGR of 7.44% during 2024-2030.
Report Summary
Market Size (2030): USD 9.48 Billion
Market Size (2024): USD 6.16 Billion
CAGR (2024-2030): 7.44%
Historic Year: 2021-2023
Base Year: 2024
Forecast Year: 2025-2030
Largest Region (2024): North America
Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific
Market Segmentation: Component, Product Type, Facility Type, Distribution Model, End-Users, And Geography
Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, And the Middle East & Africa
Market Overview
The global pharmacy automation market is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the growing need for precision, efficiency, and safety in pharmaceutical dispensing and medication management. Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an ageing population, and mounting pressure on healthcare systems have accelerated the adoption of automation as a strategic solution to optimize workflows and enhance patient outcomes. The market is poised for robust growth, supported by increasing prescription volumes, the shift toward both centralized and decentralized pharmacy models, and the imperative to reduce human error in dispensing.
Technological advancements, particularly in automated dispensing cabinets, robotic prescription systems, packaging and labelling technologies, and tabletop counters, are being propelled by innovations in AI, machine learning, and cloud computing. These tools enable real-time inventory tracking, predictive maintenance, and data-driven decision-making, reshaping pharmacy operations and supply chain dynamics. Looking ahead, the market will continue to advance toward greater interoperability, AI-powered clinical support, and predictive pharmacy management, positioning automation as a cornerstone of value-based care and patient-centric healthcare delivery.
Expansion of Telepharmacy & Remote Patient Management Services
The rapid expansion of telepharmacy and remote patient management (RPM) services is transforming the way healthcare systems approach medication delivery and patient care. Accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, telepharmacy emerged as a vital solution to reduce in-person visits and ensure safe, continuous access to medication. As healthcare IT and telecommunications continue to evolve, telepharmacy is becoming seamlessly integrated into mainstream care models.
The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and electronic health records (EHRs) is further enhancing telepharmacy capabilities. AI-powered tools optimize medication management by analyzing patient data, identifying potential drug interactions, and offering personalized treatment recommendations. EHR integration ensures seamless access to patient information, improving medication safety and workflow efficiency. Remote patient monitoring (RPM) has become a key component of modern healthcare, allowing continuous tracking of patients' health outside traditional clinical settings. The combination of telepharmacy, RPM, and pharmacy automation, such as robotic dispensing units and AI-based inventory systems, is transforming medication management by reducing errors and improving operational efficiency.
Recent Vendor Activities
-
In 2022, Baxter introduced the ExactaMix Pro, a next-generation automated nutrition compounder certified by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a recognized UL 2900-2-1 cybersecurity standard. This device simplifies common pharmacy tasks, offers stronger data reporting capabilities, and delivers an improved customer experience
In June 2022, BD acquired Parata Systems for $1.525 billion. Parata offers a range of pharmacy automation solutions, including high-speed robotic dispensers, workflow solutions, inventory management software, and adherence packaging tools.
Hospital Digitization and EHR Integration Accelerate Market Expansion in Global Pharmacy Automation
Global Pharmacy Automation Market is rapidly expanding as hospitals worldwide accelerate digital transformation through the integration of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and advanced automation technologies. By connecting pharmacy automation directly with EHR platforms, hospitals can automatically process prescriptions, verify patient information, check for drug interactions, and dispense medications with minimal human intervention, reducing errors and speeding up delivery. These technologies, including automated dispensing cabinets and robotic fulfilment units, help address critical challenges like labour shortages, medication safety, and inventory management. While adoption remains strong in developed regions, emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil are also investing heavily in healthcare digitization and EHR infrastructure, driving significant growth opportunities across the global pharmacy automation market.
Global Pharmacy Automation Market: North America Leads with Strong Market Dominance
North America dominates the global pharmacy automation market with the largest share of over 38%. The market in North America is experiencing substantial growth, driven by increasing prescription volumes, rising healthcare demands, a focus on patient safety, and technological advancements. As one of the most mature and technologically advanced healthcare markets in the world, North America, led by the US and Canada, has emerged as a significant hub for pharmacy automation adoption. The region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, widespread digitization, and early adoption of advanced technologies contribute to its leadership in this space.
The US is a hub for one of the most advanced and complex healthcare systems in the world and stands as a leading market for pharmacy automation. As the country deals with increasing prescription volumes, rising healthcare costs, workforce shortages, and the demand for greater accuracy in medication management, pharmacy automation has emerged as a vital solution. The US has one of the highest rates of prescription drug usage globally. According to the CDC, nearly 48% of Americans have used at least one prescription drug in the past 30 days. Automation helps manage this high volume with speed and accuracy. Medication errors are a significant concern in the US healthcare system. Automation minimizes human error through barcode scanning, robotic verification, and real-time tracking, thereby enhancing patient safety.
Vendor Landscape
-
ARxIUM
Baxter
BD
Capsa Healthcare
Cencora
MCKESSON
Omnicell
Other Prominent Vendors
-
Accu-Chart Plus Health Care Systems
Bluesight
Euclid Medical Products
JFCRx
Deenova S.r.l.
iA
Medical Packaging
Noritsu Pharmacy Automation
Pearson Medical Technologies
RxSafe
ScriptPro
Swisslog Healthcare
Tension Packaging & Automation
TouchPoint Medical
Yuyama
Market Segmentation & Forecast
Component
-
Hardware
Software
Services
Product
-
Automated Medication Dispensing Systems
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)
Automated Packaging and Labelling Systems
Automated Compounding Devices
Tabletop Tablet Counters
Others
Facility
-
Large Scale Pharmacies
Small & Medium Sized Pharmacies
Distribution Model
-
Centralized Systems
Decentralized Systems
End-Users
-
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Long-Term Care Pharmacies
Others
Geography
North America
-
US
Canada
Europe
-
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
APAC
-
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Latin America
-
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
-
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
