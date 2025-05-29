Score Academy Boca Raton Ranked Among Top 25 Private High Schools In Miami Metro Area

Boca Raton, FL - Score Academy Boca Raton has been recognized as one of the top 25 private high schools in the Miami metropolitan area, according to a recent ranking published by WFTV Channel 9 and compiled by Stacker using data from Niche. Notably, Score Academy is the only micro-school to earn a spot on the list - a distinction that underscores its unique educational model and commitment to individualized learning.

Ranked #25, Score Academy Boca Raton earned an A+ grade from Niche, reflecting its commitment to academic excellence, personalized education, and a supportive learning environment. With an enrollment of 87 students and an impressive 4:1 student-to-teacher ratio, the school's student-centered approach provides the kind of personalized attention that traditional schools simply cannot match.

“We are honored to be recognized among the top private high schools in the Miami area,” said Jason Robinovitz, COO of Score Academy.“This acknowledgment is a testament to our dedicated faculty and our mission to provide customized education that meets each student's unique needs.”

Score Academy's innovative approach includes flexible scheduling, tailored curricula, and a focus on college preparation, ensuring that students are well-equipped for higher education and beyond. The school's commitment to small class sizes and individualized learning plans distinguishes it from traditional educational models.

About Score Academy

Score Academy, accredited by Cognia, is a private K–12 school specializing in personalized, student-centered education through one-on-one and small-group instruction. Each student receives a fully customized education plan tailored to their academic needs, learning style, and goals. The school's growing footprint now includes a new campus opening in Miami in Fall 2025 - furthering its mission to provide personalized education to students across South Florida., Score Academy offers flexible scheduling, rolling enrollment, and a full curriculum - from remedial to Advanced Placement (AP) - preparing students not just for college, but for life.