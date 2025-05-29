Faces Of Impact Names Cris Arcangeli To 2025 FOI 100 For Advancing Women-Led Innovation

New York, NY & São Paulo, Brazil - The international platform Faces of Impact has announced Brazilian entrepreneur and investor Cris Arcangeli as one of the 2025 honorees of its flagship program, the FOI 100 (Faces of Impact 100) - a global recognition of 100 changemakers whose work is shaping a more inclusive, sustainable, and visionary future.

FOI 100 is one of the cornerstone projects of the Faces of Impact platform, which highlights leaders across sectors such as sustainability, innovation, human rights, education, and culture. The initiative honors individuals and institutions whose leadership drives systemic change and global dialogue.

Arcangeli was selected for her pioneering role in promoting women-led entrepreneurship and ethical innovation. She is the founder of Phytoervas, Éh Cosméticos, and Beauty'in - companies that transformed Brazil's beauty and wellness sectors. As a mentor and investor on Shark Tank Brasil, she has supported a new generation of purpose-driven startups, many of them led by women and young founders from underserved communities.

“Empreender Liberta isn't just a phrase - it's a mission,” Arcangeli shared.“Entrepreneurship can unlock freedom for those who've been told they don't belong.”

Her portrait and story, captured by Faces of Impact founder Artem Shestakov, will be featured in the upcoming Faces of Impact Book and Magazine, with official recognition at the Faces of Impact Gala and Portrait Exhibition in New York.

Faces of Impact operates globally across six core divisions: Youth, Health, Rights & Justice, Environment, Education, and the Diplomacy Council. In 2025, Faces of Impact Brasil will serve as the official regional headquarters for Latin America, leading programs and partnerships across the region.

“FOI 100 isn't about fame - it's about legacy,” said Shestakov.“We honor people who are shifting narratives and building a better future for all.”

