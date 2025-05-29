Innovating For Growth, HELI Elevates At SAUDI WAREHOUSING & LOGISTICS EXPO 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) At the 2025 Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo, HELI presented a comprehensive lineup of advanced logistics equipment, featuring a wide range of forklifts, including internal combustion models, lithium battery trucks, electric pallet movers, and aerial work platforms.







HELI's booth attracted a steady stream of visitors, drawing strong interest from industry professionals and potential clients. The crowd remained constant throughout the expo, highlighting HELI's growing visibility and market appeal in the Middle East logistics sector.

This full-spectrum portfolio is engineered to meet the evolving demands of logistics operations across warehousing, ports, retail, and construction sectors. It demonstrates HELI's commitment to innovation and global collaboration, offering smart, sustainable, and scalable solutions tailored to the region's unique challenges.

Video Link:

HELI Middle East FZCO, serving as the central hub for HELI's operations in the Middle East and Africa, delivers more than just products-it provides integrated logistics solutions strong adaptability to extreme climates and modular, service-friendly designs across its full product line, and fast-charging lithium systems available in its electric models, HELI's equipment helps regional partners boost efficiency and operational reliability.

As part of its long-term strategy, this exhibition marks a major milestone in HELI's regional growth and a significant step toward its global ambition of becoming one of the world's top five forklift brands. Guided by innovation, driven by quality, and grounded in vision, HELI continues to empower partners across the Middle East-lifting the future, together.

Company Name: HELI MIDDLE EAST FZCO

Email: ...

Website: