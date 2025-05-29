John Theodore Zabasky Featured In Industry Spotlight Highlighting His Groundbreaking Work In No-Cost Healthcare Systems

MENAFN - GetNews) Founder and CEO of WorXsiteHR recognised for tackling healthcare access gaps among underserved workers through innovative, employer-based solutions

John Theodore Zabasky, CEO of WorXsiteHR Insurance Solutions, Inc., has been featured in a new in-depth industry profile exploring his career and pioneering approach to healthcare system design. The article, written in the style of a tech and entrepreneurship feature, examines Zabasky's work building no-cost healthcare models for underserved workers in the U.S.-and how his insights apply globally, including in cities like London.

The piece traces Zabasky's journey from his roots in Burtonsville, Maryland, to launching WorXsiteHR and developing the HealthWorX Plan, which now delivers over $100 million annually in healthcare services to lower-income, part-time, and seasonal workers. Drawing on his background in IT, history, and health sciences, Zabasky has created a sustainable and compliant model that removes cost barriers while improving care access.

“It's about system design,” Zabasky says in the article.“If you build the structure right, you don't have to make sacrifices. You just have to stop doing things the old way.”

The feature also discusses how Zabasky's model could inspire healthcare innovations in other global cities, where gig workers and part-time staff are frequently overlooked by traditional systems. His call to action is direct: start small, ask better questions, and design with the underrepresented in mind.

“Whether you're running a tech firm or a local delivery service, the real innovation lies in who you choose to include,” Zabasky adds.

The article is optimised for both public readership and professional reflection, offering takeaways for employers, policy makers, and tech leaders alike.

About John Theodore Zabasky:

John Zabasky is a healthcare entrepreneur and CEO of WorXsiteHR Insurance Solutions, Inc. He holds advanced degrees in history, business, information systems, and health sciences. He is the architect of the HealthWorX Plan, an ERISA- and Section 125-compliant healthcare solution designed to serve underrepresented workers at no cost to employers or employees.