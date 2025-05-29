MENAFN - GetNews)



Dr. John Fortuna Open to students throughout the United States, the grant provides an opportunity to contribute original thinking to the future of medical innovation, particularly in areas like regenerative medicine.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - The Dr. John Fortuna Grant officially opens for applications, calling on dedicated undergraduate and graduate students in healthcare-related programs to share their forward-thinking ideas on aging, wellness, and the evolution of medicine. Created by Cleveland-based chiropractor and wellness advocate Dr. John Fortuna , the grant seeks to support students who not only meet high academic standards but also demonstrate financial need and a passion for reshaping healthcare to meet the demands of an aging population, fostering a future focused on longevity.

Open to students throughout the United States, the grant provides an opportunity to contribute original thinking to the future of medical innovation, particularly in areas like regenerative medicine. To be eligible, applicants must be enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or graduate healthcare-related program, hold a minimum 3.0 GPA, and submit all required materials no later than February 15, 2026.

At the heart of the application is an essay prompt designed to spark creative, solution-oriented ideas:

“Imagine a world where 100 is the new 60: How can healthcare evolve to make aging a journey of strength, not decline? Share your vision for medicine that extends vitality, not just years.”

Applicants must submit an original 500–1000 word essay in response to the prompt, along with an unofficial transcript, a one-page resume or CV, and one letter of recommendation from a faculty member or mentor. All materials should be sent to ... by the application deadline.

Dr. John Fortuna , whose clinical work spans multiple decades, founded this grant as part of his broader commitment to advancing integrative, proactive, and compassionate healthcare. A graduate of Cleveland State University and Life University College of Chiropractic, Dr. John Fortuna has served communities locally and abroad, leading health clinics and medical missions focused on improving quality of life. His approach to care emphasizes long-term wellness, disease prevention, and the ability to thrive throughout the aging process, championing the principles of longevity and innovative care.

With this initiative, Dr. John Fortuna aims to encourage the next generation of healthcare professionals to approach aging not as a burden, but as a stage of life that can be marked by strength, dignity, and vitality. By inviting students to imagine what healthcare could look like in a future where people live longer and better, the grant underscores the need for innovative and compassionate solutions in medical practice, including advancements in regenerative medicine.

The Dr. John Fortuna Grant is not restricted to any specific city or state, allowing students across the nation to participate and bring diverse insights to this timely conversation. Whether their focus is on clinical care, healthcare policy, medical technology, or wellness education, students are encouraged to present ideas that will help redefine how society approaches aging.

For full application details and eligibility requirements, visit the official websites: and dr-john-fortuna-grant.

Through the Dr. John Fortuna Grant, Dr. John Fortuna reinforces his dedication to building a healthcare future that serves patients not just for longer lives, but for healthier and more vibrant ones, ultimately promoting true longevity.