Marine Toys For Tots And Richard Childress Racing Team Partner To Be A Driving Force For Good With Austin Dillon's #3 Chevrolet In Nashville

"This race and our partnership with Richard Childress Racing are powerful reminders that when we can be a driving force for good for children in need-one lap at a time." - LtGen LasterMarine Toys for Tots proudly continues its multi-year partnership with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and Austin Dillon's No. 3 Chevrolet, highlighting the organization's year-round commitment to assisting economically disadvantaged children. This Sunday, June 1st at 6:00p.m., Austin Dillon will be revving up his engine to race for hope in Nashville, Tennessee - proudly displaying the Toys for Tots logo as a symbol of hope and resilience.







"This is more than just a race-it's a symbol of the resilience and potential of children across America," said LtGen Jim Laster , USMC (Retired), President & CEO of Toys for Tots . "Together with Richard Childress Racing , we are honored to bring visibility to our mission and empower communities to make a lasting difference in the lives of disadvantaged children."

Toys for Tots brings joy and emotional support to children in need through toys, books, and other gifts-not just at Christmastime, but throughout the year. As the Program continues to evolve beyond the holiday season, the collaboration with RCR and Austin Dillon strengthens its mission to ensure that no child is forgotten, no matter the time of year.

"As we step into the new year, our commitment to being a constant source of hope and support is stronger than ever-because no child living in poverty should ever be forgotten or left behind," says LtGen Laster.

Beyond the excitement of race day, the partnership between Toys for Tots and Richard Childress Racing highlights the transformative power of community-driven initiatives. Just as a successful race requires teamwork, strategy, and perseverance, supporting disadvantaged children demands collective effort and unwavering commitment.

With Austin Dillon behind the wheel, this collaboration continues to raise awareness and mobilize support, ensuring that the spirit of giving extends beyond the holiday season and into the everyday lives of children who need it most. Every lap completed is a reminder that when we come together, we can drive real change and create a future filled with promise and possibility.

Catch the No. 3 Toys for Tots Chevrolet in action in Nashville on June 1st and witness the spirit of hope racing toward the finish line. To learn more about Toys for Tots and their year-round mission or to donate, visit .

