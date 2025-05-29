Super Mike Steps Into The Spotlight With Groundbreaking Latin Trap EP, 303Music Announced

MENAFN - GetNews) Miami-based label founded by music producer Danywavez amplifies its commitment to authentic, high-impact sound

Miami, FL - May 29, 2025 - 303music, an independent label focused on redefining the Latin trap genre, today announced the upcoming debut EP from rising artist Super Mike. The project, executive produced by 303music founder and producer Danywavez, signals a bold new chapter in the label's mission to shape the future of urban music with original talent and a distinctive sound.







Founded in Miami, 303music is quickly gaining recognition for its curated roster and production quality. With roots in street-level talent and a focus on narrative-driven tracks, the label's approach has resonated with listeners seeking a new sound in the Latin trap movement.

An Artist on the Rise

Super Mike, known for his unfiltered energy and compelling lyrical delivery, has built early buzz with singles like“Flow Tyzon II” and“OK YA.” The upcoming EP expands on that momentum with a collection of tracks reflecting Miami's vibrant cultural pulse and the artist's evolution from freestyle newcomer to studio mainstay.

“Super Mike had the voice, the presence, and the drive. All he needed was the right sonic foundation,” said Daniel Esteban, also known as Danywavez, founder of 303music.“This project is more than just music, it's about creating a new lane for artists who've been overlooked.”

Creating a New Sound in Miami

With a background in engineering and beat production, Danywavez has positioned himself as both a music producer and label visionary. His collaboration with Super Mike represents 303music's wider goal: building an ecosystem where raw talent meets professional development in an authentic recording studio environment.

By merging cinematic beats with Latin rhythm and lyrical substance, the EP sets a new bar for emerging acts in the genre. The project also showcases the label's capacity to foster long-term artist development rather than one-off releases.

Listeners, artists, and industry professionals can follow the movement by visiting . To connect with the label, explore upcoming releases, or inquire about collaborations, contact the team directly through the site or official social media channels.

About 303music

303music is an independent recording label and creative studio based in Miami, Florida. Led by producer Danywavez, the label focuses on original Latin trap and hip-hop content, offering full-cycle artist development from studio production to release. With a commitment to authenticity and impact, 303music supports new voices shaping the next generation of music.