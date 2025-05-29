Schmicko® Melbourne Launches Full Car Care Services Delivered Right To The Door Comfort, Convenience, And Care Combined

MENAFN - GetNews) From Detailing to Dash Cams, Schmicko® Brings Premium Automotive Services Across Greater Melbourne Without the Workshop Hassle

Schmicko® Melbourne , a premium mobile car care provider, proudly announces the launch of its full-service lineup now available across Greater Melbourne. From car detailing service in Melbourne to ceramic coatings, dash cam installations and roof lining repairs. Schmicko® delivers expert automotive services directly to customers' homes and offices-offering the comfort of professional care without ever stepping into a workshop.

With convenience at its core, Schmicko® is redefining how Melburnians care for their vehicles. By eliminating the need to wait in service centres or drive across town for basic or complex vehicle services, the company empowers customers to reclaim their time while receiving high-quality results from vetted professionals. Every service is designed to meet modern expectations of flexibility, precision, and long-term vehicle care.







A Complete Line-Up of Mobile Car Care Services

Schmicko® Melbourne offers a full suite of mobile car detailing services tailored for local drivers-whether maintaining daily vehicles or prepping for resale. Services include:



Car Detailing – Interior and exterior treatments, including pre-sale detail packages

Ceramic & Graphene Coatings – Advanced paint protection for long-lasting shine

Dash Cam & Reverse Camera Installations – Hardwired setups with neat finish

Roof Lining Repair – Restoration of sagging or damaged car ceilings

Window Tinting – Carbon and ceramic tint films for heat and UV control

Mould & Odour Removal – Deep interior cleansing for a healthier cabin Signage & Overspray Removal – Clean removal of decals and paint overspray

Each service is performed by a trained specialist, fully equipped and insured for on-site delivery.

A Message from David Bui, Founder of Schmicko®

“We've always believed that high-quality car care shouldn't be tied to a workshop,” said David Bui, Founder of Schmicko® .

“Expanding our full suite of services across Melbourne means drivers can now access everything-from ceramic coatings to dash cam installations-without leaving the comfort of their home or office. Our goal is simple: to make expert automotive care more accessible, more convenient, and more tailored to modern lifestyles.”

Now Serving the Greater Melbourne Area

Schmicko® Melbourne formally expanded its service area last year, now offering full coverage across the city and surrounding suburbs, including:



CBD & Inner Suburbs: Southbank, Docklands, Carlton

North: Brunswick, Coburg, Preston

East: Richmond, Hawthorn, Camberwell

South: St Kilda, Elwood, Brighton West: Footscray, Maribyrnong, Yarraville

From driveways to office car parks, Schmicko® brings high-end care directly to you-wherever you are in Greater Melbourne.

Built on Trust, Backed by 5-Star Service

Schmicko® Melbourne has earned hundreds of 5-star reviews from customers who value reliability, transparency, and convenience. Every technician is fully vetted, insured, and trained in their specialty-ensuring consistent, high-quality outcomes across every service booked.

Whether it's a one-time clean or ongoing maintenance, Schmicko® delivers high-value results that meet the needs of car lovers, families, and busy professionals alike.

About Schmicko® Melbourne

Schmicko® Melbourne is your highly vetted mobile car detailing and auto installation team, revolutionising the way car care is delivered. From mobile detailing and ceramic coatings to dash cam and reverse camera installations, Schmicko® brings expert service right to your driveway.

With a seamless online booking system and dedicated specialists for each service, Schmicko® is committed to delivering flawless finishes with maximum convenience-all without the need for a workshop visit.