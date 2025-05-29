Mobile Anesthesia Now Expanding Availability For Dental Offices In The Portland Metro Area

MENAFN - GetNews)



Oregon-based Nightlight Anesthesia has announced mobile service availability for Portland-area dental offices

SHERWOOD, OREGON - MAY 29, 2025 - Oregon-based Nightlight Anesthesia has officially announced that it will now be expanding availability of it's mobile services for dental offices in the Portland Metro area. Now, Portland Metro dental offices can take advantage of this convenient service to ensure the height of patient satisfaction, comfort, and safety.





Nightlight Anesthesia brings anesthesia services to medical and dental offices and surgery centers. The company's team brings everything needed to provide quality anesthesia, including equipment, medications, and talented experts who are committed to providing the best in care.“Whatever the needs of your facility, we make the process of providing anesthesia care for your patients smooth and stress free,” said the team at Nightlight Anesthesia.

The team at Nightlight Anesthesia includes trained and expert CRNAs with decades of combined experience. Founders Brad Johnson, MN, CRNA, and Josh Dillard, MN, CRNA, are committed to providing exceptional client services and have demonstrated that through years of service.

By offering mobile services, Nightlight Anesthesia makes it easy for facilities to provide world-class anesthesia for their patients. In fact, Nightlight Anesthesia has been the recipient of a long list of five-star reviews from clients. One recent client said,“Brad and Josh have allowed me to implement anesthesia services into my dental practice with ease. They are professional, great communicators with our team, provide exceptional treatment for our patients, and are enjoyable to work with.”

Nightlight Anesthesia truly helps facilities provide the best care for their patients and even offers patient papers including pre-anesthesia instructions, aftercare directions, and pediatric aftercare directions. Clients can simply scan a QR code at the Nightlight Anesthesia website to access the pre-anesthesia forms. At every step of the way, this locally owned and operated company is ensuring quality mobile anesthesia solutions for facilities across Oregon.





Now, dental offices in the Portland Metro area are being serviced by Nightlight Anesthesia. This opens up a new option for trustworthy, expert anesthesia services for dentists in the surrounding areas.“We are committed to supporting local dentists, their staff, and their patients with quality mobile anesthesia,” said Nightlight Anesthesia.

Local dentists who are interested in partnering with a mobile anesthesia provider are welcome to connect with Nightlight Anesthesia to learn more. Further details, including how to contact the company, can be found at .

ABOUT NIGHTLIGHT ANESTHESIA

Nightlight Anesthesia offers mobile anesthesia services for Oregon medical and dental offices and surgery centers.