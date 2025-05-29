Wilderness, Wardrobes, Total Meltdown, The Wilde Girls A Glam-Survival Comedy Movie Opens Tomorrow In L.A.

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Above: Cali Scolari, Lydia Pearl Pentz and Teddy Smith meet in Timothy Hines' The Wilde Girls, opening this Friday, May 30 at Laemmle NoHo 7 in North Hollywood and June 6 at Cinema Village in NYC.“Another great thing about the film is that the cast manages to surprise with its performances. Cali Scolari, daughter of Emmy Award-winner Peter Scolari & Broadway star Cathy Trien, plays Tinsley in her feature film debut and manages to make a lasting impression.""What happens when two spoiled heiresses lose it all and have to walk their way through the wilds of 1930s Washington state-in heels? You get The Wilde Girls, the wildly funny, big-hearted new comedy from visionary director Timothy Hines (10 Days in a Madhouse, Tomorrow's Today), opening this Friday, May 30 at Laemmle NoHo 7 in North Hollywood and June 6 at Cinema Village in NYC.







Above: The Wilde Girls. PENDRAGON PICTURES

LOS ANGELES, CA - May 29, 2025 - “On-location shots beautifully showcase the rugged beauty of the Pacific Northwest, giving the wilderness a personality of its own.” - Jessie Hobson, Cinedump

Set during the Great Depression - but with major Clueless-meets-Oregon-Trail vibes - The Wilde Girls follows sisters Tinsley and Mattie Wilde, two hilariously out-of-touch socialites played with scene-stealing flair by Lydia Pearl Pentz and Cali Scolari. When their conniving aunts (the wickedly fun Susan Goforth and Heidi Kravitz) swipe the family fortune, the girls are tossed into the dark forests of pre-electricity America... armed with zero survival skills and a very unfortunate choice in shoes.

“The Wilde Girls is a damn good time. From its likable protagonists to the twists and turns in the adventure in the dense forests of Oregan, the film takes us on a memorable journey.” - IndieWrap

They've got one shot at making it out alive: a grumpy, off-the-grid mountain man named Silas Colter (played by beloved comic Teddy Smith) - whose truck they blow up upon meeting. Oops. Add in a sarcastic hitman named Mr. Button (Matt Silver, devilishly deadpan) and the stakes get higher (and funnier) with every step.







Above: The Wilde Girls PENDRAGON PICTURES

“Writer/director Timothy Hines takes us back in time to the golden era of film, specifically the comedies. The sisters remind me of Laurel and Hardy in the sense that the comedy and plot surround the dynamics between Tinsley and Mattie, wonderfully played by Lydia Pearl Pentz and Cali Scolari (respectively)”. - Film Threat

Co-starring in the movie is comic Teddy Smith who delivers a wonderfully crusty performance as recluse Silas Colter, who on first encounter with the girls has his beloved truck accidentally blown up by them.

“Teddy Smith adds strong support as Silas, grounding the chaos with a world-weary warmth that makes his eventual bond with the girls feel surprisingly genuine.” - Jessie Hobson, Cinedump







Above: The Wilde Girls. PENDRAGON PICTURES

"I grew up loving movies like Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, and Clueless - stories where glam meets grit,” says director Hines.“The Wilde Girls is a love letter to those kinds of movies - but set in a world where the phone is a tree, and your Limo is your feet.”

Laugh-out-loud comedy meets fierce female energy in the untamed Northwest - with vintage coats and zero chill. This isn't just survival - it's a total identity makeover, one muddy mile at a time.







Above: The Wilde Girls. PENDRAGON PICTURES

With lush period detail, iconic one-liners, and moments so cringy they're glorious, The Wilde Girls is the comedy adventure you didn't know you needed this summer.

“The film finds emotional footing in its themes of sisterhood, personal growth, and the search for meaning beyond wealth.” - Gordon Shelly, Influx Magazine







Above: The Wilde Girls. PENDRAGON PICTURES

“Timothy Hines manages to make a great film, one that works on multiple levels.” - IndieWrap

The Wilde Girls opens May 30 in Los Angeles, June 6 in New York, and nationwide this July. Grab your besties, bring snacks, and prepare to laugh until you cry (or cry until you laugh-same thing).

Get lost. Get found. Get Wilde.